Tomorrow, Tuesday, those of us who didn’t already vote will head to our polls to complete a time-honored civic duty to decide who our leaders will be.
This year, and maybe it’s just what is sensed from sitting at his desk and in this chair, we as a people are being motivated and pushed to action not through inspiration but through fear.
You can trace it back to where ever you would like, but for the benefit of this exercise, let’s start with the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems that the level of just how tense our country would become can be traced there.
Where ever you sit on the spectrum of needing a shutdown, how to shut everything down and to what extent, it appears that the collective fears of people were being exposed, and the level of tension ratcheted up to a point not seen in decades, if ever.
And let’s draw a bigger circle to include not only fear. As people’s minds start to work up and think about the impact of the pandemic — have I been exposed? what happens to my job? how am I going to support my family and myself? how do I not contract it and spread it? — we’ve been delivered the double-whammy of an election.
Before we turn there, let’s not forget that the tension within our country had another large artery, and that’s race relations. It’s more than the Black Lives Matter movement. For nearly a decade, it has been trying to call attention to police brutality and racially motivated violence against African-Americans. The death of George Floyd, given the tensity in our nation because of the pandemic, only brought about tensity. Then, for good measure, let’s toss on immigration and immigration reform.
Then we get to throw the election on this. What is perhaps the most disappointing is both candidates and their allies have talked more about the ills that would happen to our country if the other guys win the election.
More fear.
Just in listening to commercials that were on streaming services in the past month, first it was the Democrats and the groups that support them that hit the drumbeat of how awful they believe the past three-plus years have been.
In watching some streaming service on Saturday, it was the president’s messages that continued to raise suspicions about his opponent as well as state that things would be bad if the president weren’t re-elected.
Both sides appear to understand that mudslinging alone can’t get them elected. Biden’s ads continue to speak of not being a Democratic president but an American president. Trump’s ads have focused on some of the positives that his administration has done, namely the economy.
Both are a far cry from some of the stalwarts of their respective parties when it comes to inspiration. What Barack Obama did a decade ago was inspire people of not only his party, but across a broad spectrum. The same could be said for Ronald Reagan — although you’d have to talk to those older than this writer to get a firmer grasp of the ways Reagan did that.
Certainly, we can’t always have statesmen who inspire nearly all corners of the country.
However, isn’t it fair to say that with the current crop of leaders, they need to better put a finger on the pulse of America, better have a read on the temperature of America, in order not to prey on the fears we have of each other? If our country is thought to be in a dark hour or a tough time, shouldn’t people be given a glimmer of hope from their leaders? Shouldn’t they be inspired to rise up and unite together for a common cause?
Whether you’re voting to Build Back Better, to Keep American Great or some other candidates — or simply leave that entry blank on the ballot — here’s hoping that no matter what happens this election cycle, whomever we choose as our leaders they reach out to all sides and consider all views.
And we all can do a better job of keeping an open mind to those leaders who are chosen, but we may not agree with, either.
Mission to inform
Today, on page A5, we’re introducing a “How they voted” for our representation in Washington.
Readers of the Daily News often will find a “How they voted” for our state legislators in Lansing nearly ever Saturday in the Daily News. It covers what our pair of state representatives in Mason and Oceana counties as well as our state senators for the same counties. That story is provided by MichiganVotes.com, a non-partisan website that is supported by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland.
That feature has a vote total, what key measures our legislators considered and voted upon and their respective votes.
We’ve contracted with Thomas Voting Reports, a service that is used by publications such as Baltimore Sun, Philadelphia Inquirer and the Observer-Reporter in Washington, Penn. Mentioning the last one is because it’s a weekly newspaper, so it’s for newspapers large and small.
This feature, for our federal legislators, will be in the Monday editions of the Daily News when Congress is in session and voting on items.
We contracted with Thomas Voting Reports because we believe that you should be informed of what your legislators are deciding on not only in Lansing, but also in Washington.
While our top order of every day is to inform you of what is going in our community, but it is also vitally important to inform you of the issues our representation is considering. We’ve done that with our folks in Lansing, and now we’ll do it with our folks in Washington.