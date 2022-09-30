What exactly pushes each of us to seek and receive a helping hand?
It’s a question formed recently as an internal debate on how to exactly pen this piece bounced around the noggin. It’s part of a question that’s been pushing around for the better part of a month after being struck by the stories of those who seek assistance from one of our local non-profit entities.
It’s easy for any one to view another’s circumstances and judge that maybe they don’t need this type of help from a non-profit group or that kind of help from the government. And yet, what kind of help did those same individuals making the criticisms receive? Were they in a situation where they truly had no other choice and had to seek that kind of help?
It’s real easy to look upon another and believe that perhaps not enough sacrifices are being made before assistance can be received.
Beyond the judgments of people who look at others receiving assistance, there’s the people in those situations themselves.
As lives unfold, the experiences of days, months and years gone by shape and mold each of us into who we are.
It can be fairly safe to say that there some people who struggle to live in our community, and they seek and receive assistance in one, two or multiple ways. They may or may not be motivated to change their circumstances where they no longer need those kinds of assistance.
The receipt is a part of their respective lives. Maybe some of those folks have always received those forms of help, even when they were younger. They saw how it helped keep their family going week to week as children, and now, as they’re older and struggling with today’s society and keeping themselves afloat in it, they continue on with either the same forms of assistance or other forms.
They’re likely a part of the working poor — those who give everything they have to their employer or even employers for however many hours per week they can get — but it still isn’t enough to live a good, comfortable life. They still need something more.
Realistically, it truly is the working poor. They’re not paid enough from their current employer or employers — yes, plural — because they’re having to connect multiple jobs just to make a go of it. So even though employers are paying what they are and at times asking for the productivity of multiple people of one person, it still is not enough.
If they’re a part of a family in the traditional sense — mom and dad with a child or children — it’s taking more than one income, more than one person — to work to provide the basics and a little bit more from what our society demands. This isn’t the 1980s where the basics were a home, water, heat, electricity and transportation. Society has evolved where a telephone — not the landline but these days a smartphone — is essential. Connecting to the internet is essential.
What the working class is receiving from their employers is simply not enough. Help — where ever they can get it — is needed.
There’s a converse to this, too. There are those people who grew up receiving assistance for a variety reasons and needs. Now stubborn adults, they received help but only as a very last resort because of how poorly they believed they were perceived and even treated as a child as they wore tattered clothes or received their free or reduced lunches.
Even if they or their families were eligible for assistance or help, now adults, they refused to seek it. They’d rather live life on their own, make the necessary sacrifices to keep living that way than to receive help in any way, shape or form — either from the government or elsewhere. They get by with what they have, even if they very well could need that something more.
Clearly, there are many, many folks here in our area who continue to do all they can from paycheck to paycheck and the paychecks just aren’t quite enough. Some seek out assistance, and some don’t.
For each person, though, they continue to grapple with themselves internally on what, if anything, they’re going to do to seek and receive assistance from others.
All the while, they’re fighting day in and day out just to make ends meet, to stretch that final penny as much as possible.
They’re deciding each day, do I seek out help or what else can I live without?