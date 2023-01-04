We’ve reached about a third of the way through the 2022-23 season, and it’s clear that scoring is up.
Ludington’s boys average 68.5 points per game through eight of the 22 potential games for the season.
It is certainly an increase in scoring average. Over the previous 10 seasons, Ludington’s highest output per game was in 2016-17 at 61.8 points per game. That’s a difference of 6.7 points per game from this year to that season — Ludington’s run to be the state runner-up in Class B.
In that 10-season span before this year, the average points per game were better than 50 points per game six times. The low was in 2013-14 for 35.8 points per game.
If the Orioles stay at this rate, though, it won’t even crack the top of average points per season. The 2008-09 team averaged 69.4 points per game, 10th best all-time. The heyday of Ludington basketball in the 1960s and 1970s brought the highest scoring teams in program history. The 1974-75 squad averaged 76.3 points per game, best ever. Second best was the 1964-65 team that averaged 76.2 points per game followed by the 1970-71 edition at 75.4 points per game.
Mason County Central’s boys average 64.6 points per game through five games, less than a quarter of the season played so far.
This is also a marked improvement over the previous 10 seasons. The 2012-13 team averaged 64.1 points per game. Since that time, though, the Spartans averaged between 59.7 points per game in 2013-14 and 43.8 points per game in 2018-19.
Just like Ludington, the Spartans, too, won’t scratch a top 10 if the average stays the same for the remainder of the season. The 1970-71 team averaged 77.7 points per game. The 1982-83 team averaged 76.1 points per game. The 1964-65 team averaged 75.3 points per game. The 10th-best team in terms of scoring per game was in 1971-72 with 71.7 points per game.
If you want to find a place where scoring is way, way up, look no further than Hart.
Hart’s boys are averaging 74.2 points per game, and that was before Wednesday night’s scheduled contest with Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation.
Before this season, the Pirates weren’t even close to averaging that many points per game. Their best output per game in the previous 10 seasons was 49.0 points per game in 2018-19. The 2012-13 edition of the Pirates averaged just 34.1 points per game.
Hart’s girls are averaging 66.8 points per game. The Pirates’ girls were very successful these past few seasons, but the scoring average so far is far greater than last season when they averaged 50.1 points per game and the 2015-16 team that averaged 51 points per game.
Hart has scored as few as 29.3 points per game as recently as 2013-14.
There are a variety of reasons for the increase in scoring output this year. Success on the floor as out of the four programs cited, there’s two losses between them and that’s Hart’s girls who suffered losses to Kent City and Holland Christian.
There has been a bit of a trend to go away from some of the zone defenses we’ve seen as well as deliberate, slow-it-down passing on offense. Part of it is the hectic full-court presses, and with those, turnovers that are getting teams into transition and attacking the basket more often. In general, teams are running and gunning a whole lot more than in the past few years, too.
The real question going forward is can these teams sustain this outburst of scoring. Will those averages go higher where they are some of the best outputs in each program’s long history? Or, will those averages stay the same or decline as coaches begin to pick apart each other and find ways to slow the scoring?
We still have a very long two months left in this season. We’ll find out.
Mark the calendar
It doesn’t get any better than tonight when Hart’s girls and Mason County Central’s girls square off in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest.
Both squads enter the contest undefeated in league play. The Spartans are still undefeated overall, and the Pirates’ two defeats were at the hands of Kent City — a Division 3 powerhouse — and Holland Christian.
Both teams earned victories over WMC Lakes leader Ludington. Hart scored its win in the season opener in overtime. Central clung to a victory after having a huge lead nearly completely wiped out by the Orioles.
This is the first of two meetings between the two teams, and it will clearly get the Rivers race going (and as a side note, don’t forget about Shelby — a well-coached program that will likely have a say in the race, too).
• Manistee at Ludington girls, tonight. Manistee’s girls are improved this season and very well could challenge the Orioles. A Manistee victory would create a near three-way tie for first — Ludington played one more league game than the others so far — creating a logjam at the top of the standings.
• Ludington at Whitehall boys, Friday. Ludington and Whitehall are both undefeated in conference play so far this season. A loss by either school will send them into a tier chasing the winner as the season continues to unfold.
• Mason County Eastern at Manistee Catholic girls, Wednesday. Marion, Mason County Eastern and Manistee Catholic are all right in the race to try to keep pace with unbeaten Brethren in the Western Michigan D League race. Wins when these teams play — and not getting tripped up by schools below them in the standings — are going to critical.
• Hart at Mason County Central boys, next Thursday. Two unbeatens as of Wednesday afternoon square off for the first time in Scottville. How many total points will be scored in this one?
• Baldwin at Mesick boys, next Thursday. Mesick continues to score Western Michigan D League victories after going undefeated in league play a season ago. Can Baldwin knock off the Bulldogs and open up the WMD for itself and others in the conference?
In the spotlight
Mason County Central senior Will Chye did it again.
The standout scored another new career high this season on Tuesday night when he put in 35 points on the road at Fruitport Calvary Christian.
The Spartans host Ravenna on Friday night in a WMC Rivers game, and Chye needs just 37 points to reach 1,000 for his career. If he does it this week, it’s a new career high.
His next opportunity after that, though, will be in next Thursday’s WMC Rivers game against Hart at home. Chye, in five games this season, is averaging 27.0 points per game.
• Gage Jones sparked Ludington last week at the Lakeshore Cup in Grand Haven with 15 points against Spring Lake. That’s a new career-high with his previous best coming earlier this season against Traverse City West when he scored 12 points.