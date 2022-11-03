Exposure to voting at an early age would do a world of good not just for now, but for generations to come.
Each of us are exposed to the process in a variety of ways.
Growing up, there were definitely the times when my parents would make sure dinner was ready early when dad came home from the plant so he and his wife could head to their polling place every four years.
But there were two instances — one in particular — that stuck out more than those November nights.
One was a beautiful summer June day.
It was when school board elections were hosted then, and mom’s neighbor was running for one of the school board seats.
The neighbor’s daughter was our babysitter from time to time during those summer months when mom had to work her shift at the local grocery store.
We headed over to the village offices in Ortonville, and there were all sorts of people filing in and out of the office.
Seeing my neighbor’s name on signs around town was interesting, but in the fourth grade, you just didn’t quite get it.
The one that stood out, though, was in high school. One of the polling places was the high school gymnasium in Pinconning, the same place that didn’t have gym classes during lunch because it doubled as a part cafeteria.
That day, though, there were no gym classes.
Instead, there was a person here, a couple there, filing in and out of the doors to the east of the gym.
You not only saw those folks walking in and out during the lunch hour, but as you exchanged classes.
At that time, the high school there had a separate building — the Annex — where some classes took place and students had to walk outside from the main building to the Annex for class.
That day, though, you might have saw prominent community members, neighbors, people’s parents or grandparents or aunts or uncles, all quietly checking into the polling location, marking their respective ballots, turning it in and then heading home.
It was a lesson without actually being in a classroom.
Students had an opportunity to see for themselves and from afar just what the importance is of participating in an election.
Before this year, my wife and I were in the Sixth Ward in the City of Ludington. We didn’t move, the line did.
It was fun to head over to Emanuel Lutheran Church during the daytime and head in the back door.
It was an opportunity for curious Foster Elementary School students to watch people in the community exercise their right to vote, too.
Folks like myself and my wife and so many others could be seen entering and leaving the church.
And, if a student asked, “What’s going on there?” the answer would be, “They’re voting today.”
Having a polling location at a school might be a thing of the past considering just how much we’ve locked these locations up for safety reasons.
Having a polling location nearby might work better, such as neighboring church or hall — if it isn’t already the city, township or village halls.
There just is something powerful and understated when our youth see us heading to the polling locations, sometimes standing there behind our screens so we only know who we’re voting for.
If there are ever opportunities where children can see this important part of our democratic republic take place while they are attending school, we really should seize on those and provide them.
It’s a lesson that our young ones can learn and be inspired by, even when they’re not necessarily in the regular classroom.