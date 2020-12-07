Roughly around the election, we received an envelope from Franklin, Vermont, with some newspaper clippings.
“Hello, we found these in a desk that we refinished,” a small note stated. “I didn’t have the heart to throw them away. Sorry they are in such rough condition, but that’s how we found them.”
The clippings were from a copy of the Ludington Record-Appeal from Aug. 9, 1906. That newspaper published for some time before Ludington became essentially a one-newspaper town.
Each of the clippings measures 7 inches wide by 9 1/2 inches long. Neither of the clippings had a page number.
On one side are what we would call the social listings. It was common, more than 100 years ago, for columns of type to be filled up with the goings-on of people’s lives. It essentially would pass for what some people put on the social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter.
“Miss Nettie Hansen gave a pleasant tea Tuesday for her friend, Miss Evelyn Buech, who is the guest of Miss Laura Foley.”
“Mrs. F.M. Clark and daughter returned Wednesday from Harrison, Mich., after a visit at the home of Mrs. Clark’s parents.”
“Clarence French with his wife and baby, came up from Grand Rapids last week. They will probably stay and make their home on the Summit farm.”
On the flip side of this clip was an advertisement from Nessen Line Steamers with the “Official Epworth League Route.” The advertisement offered $1 trips to Milwaukee, $1.50 for round-trips. Passengers could also buy a $3.50 ticket to Chicago with that city reachable by train from Milwaukee. The round-trip ticket was $5.50.
A.E. Duffy was listed as the G.F. & P. agent in Ludington and J.O. Nessen was listed as the general manager in Manistee. Nessen had docks in the Fourth Ward. “Office and docks at Fourth Ward Bridge.”
The second clipping was in even rougher shape, but one side clearly had an advertisement for the Busy Big Store, a topic of James Jensen in a recent history column we published in the Daily News.
It was time for the store’s “Annual August Clearing Sale,” and the store had listings for summer dry goods and for its clothing department.
It offered $5 “crash suits” for $3.50 and $3 “crash suits” for $2. “Odds and ends in our regular clothing stock… At cost.” There were great bargains for straw hats while a men’s derby hat was offered at 39 cents. Rye & Adams were listed as the proprietors of the Busy Big Store in this ad.
On the back side of this clipping, there were reports from the resorts and resorters in the area. Not only were improvements at Epworth mentioned, but it had a listing of those who registered at the Bass Lake hotel. Many of the guests at Bass Lake were from Chicago or Rockford, Illinois.
The notes from Epworth were just like the socials before:
“Elvin Swarthout returned Tuesday from a business trip to Grand Rapids.”
“Mrs. G.O. Switzer and Mrs. D.E. Cartier spent a few days of the week at the Cartier cottage, Hamlin.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Danaher and family are expected this week to spend several weeks in the M.B. Danaher cottage at Epworth.”
The paper for both clippings have turned a shard of light brown. Sepia doesn’t quite describe how dark the paper is. And, beyond the holes in the paper, one of the clippings has been blackened, perhaps by an oil stain or grease.
It certainly is fascinating what a couple of small scraps of paper can provide.