Pete and Repeat walk into a bar.
Pete walks out. Who’s left?
It’s a joke that likely will delight a second- or third-grader over and over and over again. The joke is mentioned because when you deliver a message, you sometimes question whether the message is sinking in.
Over the past week, there’s been some thinking of what a church’s pastor or preacher goes through over the course of their month or year or career. They study the same scripture with various notes from a variety of influences.
And yet, depending on the scripture, is the message the same or different? How do they keep the message true but lively and relevant?
How do they keep the message from being repetitive?
In a different arena, those that expound on political philosophies — whether they’re conservative, liberal or whatever they subscribe to — how do they keep their thinking relative to now?
That might be the way to ensure their philosophies live on. They take the issue of the day and wrap their perspective to it to engage in the debate. It helps keep their philosophies fresh.
Maybe that is one of the keys to stay away from Repeat.
This thought exercise was spurred on by a few recent questions and last week’s column. Last week, it was another run at promoting the Golden Rule. It wasn’t the first time to discuss the subject of how we treat each other. Could it be the last?
A reader called a couple of months ago to discuss what the perception of letters to the editor and the newspaper in general. His wasn’t the only concern, not the first or last, when people discuss either the sides presented on this page or the use of stories from the Associated Press. It’s something that has been discussed here in this space before. Does it need repeating?
When those readers ask about this issue or that issue with the newspaper, we try to discuss with them the how, what and why we do what we do knowing that we don’t have all the answers. We’re just trying to do what we can with what we have. Many times, in those interactions, many of the answers given are repeated. We also ask what can we do different, and how do they think we should go about it. Sometimes their suggestions come to fruition. And sometimes, we have to explain why this can’t work or that can’t happen.
There have been several issues discussed here — from the newspaper itself to a discussion with what’s happening here and far away. But what the goal has been is not to rehash some thoughts written before or repackage what was said before. The goal has been to try to stay fresh and relevant.
Without dedicating time to reaching out to area pastors or politicians on how they keep their messages the same but relevant, it’s been fun to ponder and explore. The goal is to try to ensure that is space doesn’t become repetitive. The last thing we want you, as a reader, is to read over a line or two and then decide to move on to something else because you have the sense that you have read this all before.
We’d much rather prefer it was Repeat who left the bar.