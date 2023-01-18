The girls basketball season has roughly reached the halfway points.
Most of the girls teams have 11 of their potential 22 games under their belts now. Some of the boys teams also are past the halfway point, but not most.
For today, let’s take stock of where the girls teams are in relation to their district grouping, and let’s see what are some potential pitfalls ahead for the local schools.
In Division 2, Ludington is the sole school playing at that size school, and the Orioles are heading to Reed City for the district. The district includes Big Rapids, Cadillac, Remus Chippewa Hills and the host Coyotes.
Ludington leads the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division with an unblemished league mark while also being 9-3. Big Rapids (10-1, 4-0 Central State Activities Association) could end up as the top-seeded team in the district. Cadillac, though, has won two straight including an 11-point win against Maple City Glen Lake who was No. 1 in Division 4 in the Associated Press poll.
The winner of the district will travel to Clare for a regional semifinal game against the winner for the Midland Bullock Creek district. The school with the best record in that district is Standish-Sterling (11-1). The Panthers lost to Ludington in the regional semifinal last season.
Mason County Central will head to the Division 3 district hosted by Hart. The district includes fellow West Michigan Rivers foes Hesperia and Shelby along with White Cloud.
Hart is the heavyweight in the district as it’s unbeaten in league play with only two non-conference losses. Central may challenge, and don’t count out Shelby.
The winner won’t have to travel much farther as Shelby is the regional host. The district winner faces the winner of the Grandville Calvin Christian district. The team with the best record in that district are Wyoming Potter’s House (9-4) and Grandville Calvin Christian (8-3).
Manistee is hosting a Division 3 district, too. The Chippewas, though, will see Benzie Central, Grand Traverse Academy, Manton and Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators (9-1) are the favorite, and they’ve already defeated Benzie Central (7-3).
The district winner will travel to Houghton Lake for the regional. The winner will play the winner of the Sanford Meridian district. As of Wednesday, all five schools have a winning record — that’s flat ridiculous — Beal City (9-3), Hemlock (9-2), Valley Lutheran (9-2), Sanford Meridian (12-1) and St. Louis (8-4).
Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic and Pentwater will all head to Walkerville for the district in Division 4. They’ll be joined by Baldwin and McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
Manistee Catholic is the current leader in the standings out of that grouping as the Comets (1-6) are not as successful as past seasons — so far.
The district winner will travel to Traverse City West where they will take on the district winner from Frankfort. The best school in the Frankfort district by record is Glen Lake with an 8-2 mark.
Mark the calendar
After a week of some really exciting games, we’ve hit a bit of a mid-season lull. There is a small gap in league games in the West Michigan Conference as those teams are at the halfway point. The Western Michigan D League is nearing its flip of having girls games on Tuesdays and Thursdays instead of Wednesdays and Fridays while the boys make the exchange.
Despite all of that, one game that suddenly jumps out is one that wasn’t even scheduled at the start of the season, and it’s tonight. Mason County Central is traveling to Maple City Glen Lake to take on the Lakers. The Spartans will be playing their third game in four nights having played Wednesday night at Newaygo (that game was underway as this was being written).
It seemed a bit daunting for Central when the week began because of the Lakers’ ranking. However, Cadillac — which seemed to have been struggling this season — knocked off Glen Lake.
Glen Lake won’t want it to be two straight defeats. But perhaps the Spartans can use a bit of what worked for the Vikings to their advantage.
• Mason County Eastern at Pentwater boys, tonight. Both teams are fairly young, especially the Falcons. Eastern is led by Clay Shoup, but the Falcons have three and sometimes four scoring threats. This game could be a track meet, too.
• Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic girls, Friday. If there’s a school in the WMD not to sleep on right now, it’s Crossroads. The Cougars have won five of their last six games — all league games — including a victory against Marion on Monday night, which was the Eagles’ second league loss of the season. The Sabers have lost their three games by a combined four points.
• Ludington at Traverse City Central boys, Tuesday. The Trojans’ record (4-7) can be a bit deceiving. Central has losses to schools such as Dearborn, Muskegon, Northville and Cadillac. The loss to the Vikings was by 11. This will be another tough Big North test for the Orioles. If you’re looking for comparative scores, keep an eye out for Friday’s game between the Trojans and Petoskey.
• North Muskegon at Mason County Central boys, Tuesday. It’s the start of the second round of WMC games, and the Spartans won earlier this season in the Norsemen’s gym. Time for a rematch that should have some fireworks.
In the spotlight
Ludington’s Keelyn Laird scored 17 points against a young but talented Grant team on Tuesday. The future Ferris State Bulldog is leading the Orioles in scoring this season with an average of 10.3 points per game.
• Mason County Eastern’s Lucy Shoup had eight points in a runaway victory against Walkerville last Friday. It was her final game of the season, though, as she is traveling to France to be a foreign exchange student.
• Can’t quite pinpoint a Central girl at this point because the scoring has been so even. Last Friday, both Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 11 points with six each from Jayden Baker and Peyton Welch against Hesperia. On Monday night, Miller had nine, Grace Weinert had eight with Nelson and Maxie Green getting six each.
• Jayden Perrone sank 21 points Tuesday night at Shelby. He was five points from matching his season high from earlier this season at North Muskegon.
• Gage Jones had a nice game against Orchard View on Tuesday night, scoring 14 points.
• Hart’s Parker Hovey and Blake Weirich combined for 59 of Hart’s 85 points in a win against Hesperia Tuesday. Hovey had 33 with 11 assists. Weirich had 26.