Just like last week with the girls basketball teams, the boys have or are approaching the midpoint of their respective seasons.
The districts are coming in roughly five weeks, and most teams have played 11 of their potential 22 games.
So again, let’s take stock of the boys teams in relation to their district grouping, and let’s see what are some potential pitfalls ahead for the local schools.
In Division 2, the Big Rapids district is home to six schools having at least a .500 record. In fact, four of the schools are unbeaten in their respective leagues — Ludington, Hart, Cadillac and Big Rapids. Those four schools are a combined 44-2 as of Wednesday. Of those two losses, Cadillac dropped a game to Mount Pleasant and Hart defeated Big Rapids.
Before last week, the belief was that this district was by far the toughest in the state. That was until finding the Division 3 district at Sanford Meridian in girls basketball. All but one school now has 10 or more wins and the fifth has nine. The combined record? 53-14.
For the boys, though, it very well could be the nastiest district. Cadillac still will play Ludington and Big Rapids in the coming weeks before the district. We’ll learn some more about the teams heading to Big Rapids, but this district — with the Orioles and Pirates both there — should be one of the most entertaining in the state.
Whoever survives this dastardly district of doom, the winner advances to the regional semifinal at Clare to face the winner of the West Branch Ogemaw Heights district. In that district, Standish-Sterling (11-0) is the leader with the host Falcons (7-3) second-best.
Mason County Central is hosting a Division 3 district, and the hometown Spartans (9-2) have the best record there. The Spartans could be challenged by Shelby (5-7) — always a tough team — and White Cloud (7-4). Also there are Hesperia (3-9) and Manistee (0-10).
The winner of this district heads to Lake City for a regional. The opposite district is also played in Lake City, and there are three schools that have successful records: Maple City Glen Lake (8-1), Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) and Benzie Central (6-2).
In Division 4, Baldwin (9-1) appears to be the clearcut favorite for a district it hosts that includes Pentwater (3-8), Walkerville (1-8), Mason County Eastern (1-9) and Big Rapids Crossroads (0-9).
The winner of this district travels to Fowler for the regional against the winner of the Martin district. The top teams it appears in Martin are Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-2) and Byron Center Zion Christian (8-3).
In another Division 4 district at Bear Lake, the district appears balanced looking at win-loss records. Four of the five schools are at or above .500 with Brethren (4-5) one game below. Onekama (7-3) and Frankfort (7-4) are the leaders with Bear Lake (5-4) and Manistee Catholic (5-5) nearby.
The winner of this district travels to Traverse City West to face the winner of the Ellsworth regional. Gaylord St. Mary (11-1) and Ellsworth (9-4) are the top teams in this six-school district.
Mark the calendar
There was mention of an upcoming Ludington-Cadillac game, and it just so happens to be coming up Monday night at Hawley Gymnasium. These two schools have a series that dates way, way back, and it’s been one of those highlights of the schedule each and every time they play.
This year is no different. The Vikings, hailing from the Big North Conference, are 6-0 this season. Ludington, meanwhile, has played three other schools that call that league home — Traverse City West, Traverse City Central and Petoskey. All three games were very tough challenges for the Orioles, including the Saturday contest against the Northmen and this past Tuesday night’s thriller against the Trojans.
This could be a preview of — and this is very hard to believe — a district semifinal game considering just how tough that district appears to be.
Ludington’s post-season journey was halted last season in the district final by the Vikings, and expect a very intense, excellent game in Ludington.
• Oakridge at Ludington girls, Friday. One of the challengers to Ludington in the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division is Oakridge. The Orioles won by a slim margin back on Dec. 8, and that game was on the road. This time, the Eagles are headed to Hawley Gym with a four-game winning streak including avenging an early season loss to Manistee.
• Montague at Mason County Central girls/boys doubleheader, Tuesday. All four teams have winning records going into the contest. Montague’s girls played Hart to within four points at home in a non-conference game last week, and the Wildcats could be a tough contest for the Spartans’ girls. Central’s boys are coming off of a defeat to Fremont while the Wildcats enter having won three straight — including defeating Ravenna (don’t let the Bulldogs’ record deceive you).
• Morley-Stanwood at Hart girls, Tuesday. Hart’s girls will get another challenger on their home hardwood with the Mohawks from Morley-Stanwood. The Mohawks have two losses, one to state-ranked Lake City and the other to Kent City. The loss to the Eagles was lopsided, and Hart’s loss to Kent City earlier this season was a bit closer.
• Reeths-Puffer at Ludington girls, Tuesday. There’s a healthy series between these two schools where the Orioles definitely get a challenge out of the Rockets when they meet. This year will be no different, even with Reeths-Puffer having an 8-5 record. One of those losses, though, was in the season opener to Big Rapids — a program Ludington could see in the district.
• Ludington at Montague girls, Thursday. This is the third game in less than a week that could be difficult for Ludington. It started with Oakridge (see above), then Reeths-Puffer (see above) and now the Wildcats. Montague is two games behind the Orioles and tied with the Eagles in the league race. If Ludington can win both league contests, it will put them way ahead of the field for the first WMC Lakes title. Tough week for the Orioles ahead. Very tough.
In the spotlight
Can’t look past the play of Clay Shoup of Mason County Eastern.
The junior sank 45 points in a loss to Hesperia this week. He had eight three-pointers, not quite a school record, and it’s the highest point total around here in quite some time.
The output ties a handful of players from decades ago including a 45-point game by Ludington’s Mike Larsen in 1972 against Cadillac. Eastern’s single game record is 54 by Bob Kapcia against Baldwin in 1976.
The county record belongs to a player that was at Ludington St. Simon. The Shamrocks’ Dan O’Brien scored 62 in a game against Walkerville in 1967 — the final season the Shamrocks played.
• Parker Hovey isn’t the main guy for Hart, but then again, maybe he is. In the Pirates’ 12 games this season — all wins — Hovey has eight triple-doubles. He did it again Tuesday night in a victory against Muskegon Catholic with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists.
• Ludington’s Elianna Jeruzal got into double figures for the first time in her young career, scoring 10 against Fremont Tuesday night.
• Mason County Eastern’s Olivia Wing, too, had her first double-digit scoring night on Tuesday. She put in 15 points in a victory against Hesperia.
• Mallory Miller at Mason County Central, playing the top-ranked Maple City Glen Lake Lakers last week, found her scoring touch with a career-high 20 points.
• Ludington’s David Shillinger may have made an even better case for post-season honors with his second 35-point performance of the season in Tuesday’s overtime win against Traverse City Central. Most of those points came in the second half and before fouling out as Ludington rallied for the win.
• Pentwater is getting even more depth in its scoring, and it showed with Kaleb Brown putting in 13 against Mason County Eastern last Thursday. Trey Johnson is also showing signs of scoring, building depth to Will Werkema-Grondsma, Jonny Arnouts and Mikey Carlson.