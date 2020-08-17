It’s happening, again.
As has occurred in the past you-count-it years, reports of people confronting one another or more over a political nature are here.
It would be alarming if the incidents that will be described are new, but sadly, they are not. It makes 2020 no different than any other year.
Now a couple of months ago, a reader said that while they were walking on the sidewalk at Rotary Park in Ludington near a Black Lives Matter protest that they were shouted at when they say they asked if the protesters knew why and for what they were protesting.
The reader sent a letter to the editor to us about it, and it did not get published out of concerns about what was alleged may not be verifiable. Time and the next issues of the day sprung up, so the letter wasn’t published, but the gist of the incident is above.
Another reader sent a letter last month about an incident where a expletive-filled note was left on a friends’ car while the friends were visiting a local park because the vehicle had supportive bumper stickers of Democrats. Part of the note was to urge the friends to go back to a bigger city, except the friends actually live here.
We didn’t publish that letter, either, and in speaking with the letter’s author, it was thought best to illustrate a few points — points that should have been learned, maybe said and definitely did.
The second letter’s author said she asked a local public official about the problem, and the response was that it happens on both sides. That official is right and wrong.
It happens, yes. But is it right to happen? No.
And we should all know better.
It could be a lot of looks back with rose-colored glasses, but there happened to be times when people could discuss their thoughts without the negative that happens today — from intimidation to persecution.
The walker in Rotary Park who wrote to us wanted to listen to the people who were protesting describe and say why they were there in their own words. There are plenty of benches in the park to perhaps sit, albeit at a social distance these days, and listen to each other. It could have happened that day.
Maybe the individuals who confronted the Rotary Park writer feels some remorse and regret that they missed an opportunity to share ideas.
Take up the nasty-note giver. Maybe that individual or those individuals feel some remorse or regret for leaving such a note to a complete stranger. And nevermind that although the car may say with its decal that it was bought far away, it was owned by a local person.
In talking to the second letter’s author — and it’s fresh on the memory because it was discussed last week — they mentioned the Golden Rule. It was more than a generation ago, but in some schools it was taught as Rule No. 1 ahead of all others. Treat others how you want to be treated.
And that should go for those who would take a political sign. We received a letter about a month ago from a reader who was very angry that his sign in support of Joe Biden was stolen from his yard. He would like to have it returned.
Just a week or so ago, a call into Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch asked for an officer to show up to a residence where a Donald Trump sign was stolen.
Stealing signs is something that happens every election cycle, and this year will be no different.
But why take a sign? It shows a lack of respect not for the candidate themselves but for your neighbor.
Should we be looking down upon our neighbors with contempt? Should we assume that because they have a certain bumper sticker, wear a shirt with a slogan or have a candidate’s or candidates’ signs in their yard that they are to be herded into a stereotype?
Or should we be seeking to understand one another, our thoughts and beliefs — including the ones we may not agree with?
Shouldn’t we respect each other when there are some of us that believe so strongly in a political ideal or candidate that we’re willing to stand up for it, even when others may not agree?
You know the answers.
And you know it starts when we not only observe The Golden Rule, we live it and encourages others to live it, too.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.