We’re all days away marking Thanksgiving, in many ways different than we ever have.
It’s interesting to note that with all of the focus on more pressing issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the election, racial strife and so much more, one thing that perhaps we missed was the marking of the arrival of the Mayflower.
Four hundred years ago, the Mayflower reached Plymouth. With everything going on these four centuries later, we missed something we’ve all learned throughout our years in school. We certainly didn’t mark that important marker in history.
The Pilgrims saw their numbers diminish as they tried to survive their first winter in North America. Less than half made it to see the following harvest, and what would become Thanksgiving.
For generations, school kids would make hats with themes of the Pilgrims or Native Americans — many of us not understanding or knowing about the stereotypes and myths we were perpetuating at the time. It was a chance to learn about one of those core principles and promises of America — it’s good to reflect with thanks on the blessings we have around us of friends, families and community rather than the material trappings that surround us.
When November rolled around, it helped to reinforce the tales of the Pilgrims. It’s important to remember that the Pilgrims spent the winter there in Plymouth, it was later that the traditions of Thanksgiving got going. In other words, we’re not at 400 years since its first celebration.
Part of Thanksgiving is to celebrate the harvest itself. It’s to be grateful that what was sown was also reaped with success.
If you think about that initial group of Pilgrims, they had another group of colonists make their way across the Atlantic in 1621 according to the History Channel’s website. More Pilgrims made the way to America after that first harvest. The group itself was unable to have longer success, and that’s where the Puritans and the Massachusetts Bay colony comes into play.
But remember, it took several long trips across the Atlantic Ocean for extended families to be united. Not every single Pilgrim reached the eastern seaboard on the Mayflower. There were others that were left behind in Europe.
That takes us to now, nearly 400 years later. We, too, might not be able to see grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles and cousins that we typically see on Thanksgiving. We, too, might have to wait a few months to truly have a good, ol’ fashioned Thanksgiving.
What we should be thankful for is that we didn’t lose contact with our loved ones away from us because of the distance of an ocean.
We have telephones, email, texts, video chats and so much more. We won’t be able be in the same place with our extended family, sharing turkey, pie as well as watching football and playing card games.
With the good news over a potential vaccine coming, it’ll be great to be able to have that traditional Thanksgiving next year — 400 years after the first one.