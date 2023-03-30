It’s amazing what can be stored away.
It’s also amazing what can be forgotten even if it’s right there under our noses or at our fingertips.
Since publishing the special section celebrating Ludington’s 150th, work commenced on cleaning up some of the desks here in the newsroom. What was being rediscovered was a lot of treasures forgotten for a long time.
The cleaning — and it is ongoing — yielded some interesting finds.
On one desk, there were folders and envelopes containing images submitted by our readers depicting them reading the Daily News at all corners of the globe, thus the name, “Trotting the Globe.”
These photos ranged from those in the armed services holding up editions of the Daily News in Iraq and Afghanistan to images in lands, foreign and domestic. The Daily News went to the capital, sunny Florida, out into the mountains of the West, into Alaska and all sorts of places.
Seeing those submissions was a reminder of a lot of things. On one hand, it was something wonderful to see where people who embrace us take us with them on the trips and journeys they take. But many of those photos were a decade or more older. In fact, in some of the photos, the way our newspaper looked is very different than what we have today because of a redesign that took place so long ago.
We don’t receive those “Trotting the Globe” photos any more, though. The last time I think we published them was a submission by Vicki Dorrell some three to four years ago.
Also at that desk were photos of anniversaries, engagements and weddings — celebrations that typically found their way into the newspaper for a nominal fee. Until the recent wedding announcement of Michelle Sarto and Sammy Seymour that was in our newspaper on March 21, the most recent announcement before that was… I really can’t remember. It’s been that long.
It seems the photo submissions for “Trotting the Globe” or the submissions for engagements/weddings/anniversaries is similar to what we’ve seen in submissions for those who get that first deer of the season. Those photos, too, are getting fewer and fewer. Not only getting those photos but also taking them on the deer opener is fewer and fewer.
Another desk yielded press passes of staff gone by, whether those passes were for concerts at Little River Casino & Resort or from the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Michigan Press Association.
Another box had clippings of the newspaper from February 2011 — well before my family and I moved here from elsewhere. The clips are informative, though, of stories of the past. Those stories could be ones we go back and see what those differences today. What changes took place? It could lead to story ideas.
At a different desk, there were copies of microfilm. In light of the city’s 150th, one such story described a way to bring the Pere Marquette 18 to the surface of Lake Michigan. The date of the article wasn’t a part of the clipping, but it described an idea by a Green Bay, Wisconsin, man of using magnets, electricity and compressed air to pull the car ferry up from the depths of the lake.
“Mr. (Howard) King figures that the (four) magnets when they take hold of the boat can raise nearly 3,000 tons in the water. A working model has been made by Mr. King and it is 24 inches long, 24 inches wide and 12 inches high.”
As we know, that didn’t exactly happen.
There was another clipping about the second PM 18, built to replace the original, and it was constructed in 100 days. The clipping from Jan. 25, 1911, stated the ship would be an almost exact counterpart to the PM 17, “being of the same size, style, etc. except for the closed stern feature. The order for the boat’s construction was placed about Oct. 15, and she was built in record time. The cost of the new ferry will be about $335,000.”
One other find was in a storage cabinet. Unbeknown to me, the Daily News produced a sounds of the Christmas season CD at some point. There were between 10 to 12 of these CDs in this cabinet, with nearly all of them still in their sealed cellophane wrappers. This discovery was just Wednesday night, so the folks who know what’s on those CDs are left with the very few who were here when they were created.
As the spring cleaning continues, we’re sure to find a few more surprises in this drawer or that drawer, in this old desk or that old desk.
We’ll see just how much we’ve been hoarding.