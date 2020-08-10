Maybe, just maybe, all of the huffing and puffing and bluster from President Donald Tump about the election is a joke.
Or is it?
For the past several weeks and even months, Trump has voiced various concerns about the November election. One of those concerns has to do with absentee ballots. To be more accurate, it has to do with “mail-in” voting.
Plus, Trump has tweeted that the results of the upcoming general election needs to be known that night.
Perhaps the biggest election-related Trump story surrounds whether or not he will leave office should the election results not be in his favor. Looking back at the interview Trump had with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump said he plans to “keep you in suspense.”
Wallace pressed on, according to the transcript of the interview: “Can you give a direct answer you will accept the election?”
And Trump replied, “I have to see. Look, you… I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”
All of these points were made to circle back to something that happened in the 2016 campaign. Remember back — actually a little more than four years ago — when Trump said the Russians should hack into Hillary Clinton’s email? Shortly afterward, he said he was “being sarcastic.”
Given that those comments perhaps paved the way for investigations into Trump and his ties to Russia, maybe this time around he’s not going to say he’s joking.
Maybe, privately and not publicly, those around the White House as well as the president are kicking back and watching the pundits go into a tizzy about what he’s saying about the election — from absentee voting to accepting the results.
“Would you look at those dopes on cable news? Look at the liberals and Anti-Trumpers going nuts! They’re falling for it!” maybe is something that is overheard in the White House. “Of course the system is fine. Of course we’ll accept the election.”
And, if anything, the pundit class that is in and around Washington and then some are busy making their mountains out of the molehills that Trump is leaving out there.
It’s certainly taking some of the steam away from some of the critical issues of the day. There’s still a pandemic going on out there, and we’re quickly approaching the months where we’re all going to be shut in again — unless you find a way to enjoy life outside in the frigid time ahead.
We still have issues with the economy in terms of not just jobs and the types of jobs. The pandemic should change us in terms of jobs needed, not just what’s available. The economy will be something that will continue to carry headlines.
Relationships between people — even the smallest — should continue to be discussed where all Americans believe they’re being treated equally under the law, no matter who they are. There will continue to be bad actors. People who are resistant to change.
Locally, and regionally, we have issues with the environment, too. Here, it’s erosion and how the high waters of Great Lakes are impacting us here and around the region. The environment, and how we’re good stewards of it, is not just a local issue, but something we need to continue to keep at the forefront of our minds.
So, is all of the talk surrounding election returns and accepting the results truly serious?
Or is it a joke, and it’s a joke on all of the talking heads?
Trump hasn’t said he was being sarcastic, but if he did, would you believe him?