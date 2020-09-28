The need to vote this November is a drumbeat that has grown louder over the past several weeks and days.
The get-out-the-vote campaigns from all sides really can’t be understated, and the message has been from entertainers and politicians alike. One of the messages that seems to be out there is that you need to “vote as if you life depended on it.”
There’s more to voting than filling out a ballot however you choose and then ensuring it is counted.
You should also educate yourself on what you’re voting on.
It’s easy to get wrapped up in whatever commercials you see and hear in the myriad of ways we get bombarded in those messages. Of course, there is the slick advertising that finds its way not only on the television set but on a variety of streaming services that also have commercials such as YouTube or Pandora.
It is wise, instead, to read up on the candidates and issues before you not only this November, but for every election.
First, before you head out on your research and reading assignment, you should familiarize yourself with the ballot you will have in front of you. For those who have internet service, you can go to the Michigan Voter Information Center through the Secretary of State to view a sample ballot at mvic.sos.state.mi.us.
After that, it’s time for some homework. Take a look at and listen for interviews with the candidates on your ballot. It doesn’t have to be only the presidential race or the race for U.S. Senate. It could be for your congressman or state legislator.
Here, in the Daily News, we’ve already published several candidate interviews for those running in the 101st State Representative race, the 7th County Commission district race and the race for 79th District Court Judge. More candidate interviews are coming over the next several days for competitive races, from Ludington’s city council to those running for seats in Congress.
Many of the people you will see on the ballot either are in office or were in an office at some point. Put some of the search engines you use to work taking a look at their track records. What did they vote on and perhaps find out why.
Track records are critical, and you can learn if you agree more with a person based on those track records.
There are going to be several races before us as voters that we don’t see locally, such as the non-partisan races for Michigan Supreme Court. Again, look at the records of those individuals. Hopefully, the wire services that we employ will allow us to present to you stories on these slate of candidates so you know more before you fill in your circles on the ballot.
There are also two state-wide initiatives before us as voters. We’ve already reached out to the Associated Press to determine if stories are coming on these issues so we may publish them and you can be informed of what is there on the ballot and why.
Educating yourself on what’s on the ballot every time we go to an election should not ebb and flow back in every time we have an election.
It truly is a duty to keep yourself informed as a citizen, and how you choose to do so can happen in a myriad of ways. It could take going to your local village, township, city, school or county boards. It could take keeping an eye on voting records through various websites.
We at the Daily News can help in informing you of what’s going on in our community, broadly thinking of our region, but also right there near your home, too.
As we are getting close to the election, it’s time to learn about the candidates we all have before us.
And it is also time to start thinking about staying informed even when this election cycle or any other one is completed.