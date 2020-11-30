Over the past many, many months, whenever the discussion of housing in our area is mentioned, it is coupled with jobs.
It’s as if the discussion is similar to one we’ve all interacted with at one point in our lives: What comes first, the chicken or the egg?
Apparently, we’re getting an answer as recent meetings just in the City of Ludington are showing. Either the city council or the city’s planning commission has pondered plans for more housing.
The Lofts on Rowe project continues to move ahead on trying to convert the Wolverine Building on Rowe Street into 63 units that will address a major need in our area: housing for moderate-income people. Because there is a non-profit developer involved, lining up the funds has become trickier. And Michigan Community Capital continues to work to line up funds while also ensuring the former factory is properly cleaned of any contamination.
PJP Holdings is planning a five-unit townhouse in downtown Ludington at the intersection of Filer and James streets. It will rehabilitate a property where there is an old service station into new housing, and the plan is to have it ready sometime next year.
Todd and Julie Schrader are trying to bring three townhouses or row houses with each split into two different living situations meaning there are six proposed units total that are planned. The Schraders need to have more complete plans set yet to come before the planning commission at the very least. However, their plans for South Rath Avenue across from Harbor View Marina.
Then comes this week’s planning commission hearing that will cover a 58-unit development tucked between the Ludington Boat Club and Carrom. MVAH Development is proposing a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units in a structure that is four stories tall.
All four of these developments are still in the works. Things can happen where a development very well could fall through. There was one development that was promising just two years ago, but the assistance from the state didn’t line up. Herman & Kittle Properties tried to bring low-income housing near the old train depot off of Madison Street inside the Fourth Ward dubbed the Depot Apartments.
The proposed Depot Apartments were exactly what our community needed. And really, all of these housing developments are what our community needs.
There very well could be some developments in the works where jobs are coming. We’ve not seen them — yet. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic, is making some companies and businesses do things they didn’t think to do before. Instead of factories, much of what we can do has gravitated online.
If the speed and reliability of internet access improves for our area, we very well could see these new housing units or those who move into our area take advantage. This whole working remotely deal very well could take root right here.
Whether or not employment opportunities are on their way is one thing. If these housing developments come to fruition, we’ll know soon enough what the answer is to that age-old question, what comes first, housing or employment?