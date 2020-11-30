Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.