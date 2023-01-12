Curious to see if my eyesight has diminished over time, my wife and I set an appointment to see how things are.
She’s needed glasses her entire life, the same essentially with our daughter and for much of our son’s young life, too.
For me, nope. Knowing that being able to read road signs at a great distance away is a blessing. Being able to read certain things, even some of the smaller type from a long ways off, was something that at times could surprise those I was around.
Really? You can see that? You can read that? Yep. No doubt.
So it was some curiosity to see what the optometrist would say.
Leading up to this, the number of gray hairs have grown exponentially in the last few years. The blame there goes to the kids, obviously. Right? They go from dealing with simple things you help them figure out to big life decisions that most times leave you shaking your head in disbelief such as deciding that Christmas Eve night is a good time to move out of state.
That is, if there is hair left, too. The beard has the grays. The hair on the head, though, is thinning. There was no more wonderful moment to see yourself sitting along the sideline covering a state championship basketball game when your kid says, “There you are. Look at the bald spot.”
Thanks for the pick-me-up, son.
Sometimes there’s a thought of just shaving it all off and going completely bald. I don’t want to have the whole comb-over thing going. Given that the so-called bald spot got going as the workload increased, blame work and the stresses associated with it on the baldness.
But what about eyesight. Glasses were in order, and the orders were to wear them at night when driving. That’s it? That’s it.
Under the lights of the office or in the daytime, the eyes can focus very well on things, and most everything is still readable as maybe it once was. There’s some fuzziness where it isn’t tack sharp — maybe not as sharp as it once was.
Getting in the car, though, and putting on the new glasses at night driving to and from events that need covering, there is a clear difference. Signs at a distance are tack sharp. Lifting up the glasses to see what the difference is, it’s like… night and day. Signs and the like without the glasses are not sharp. Some are nearly unreadable, but I can make our the shapes and much of the writing pretty well where reading isn’t that much of an issue.
Those digital signs for gas prices? Forget it. The worst.
Thinking about how much time is spent in front of a computer screen, scratching out countless things from stories to photo captions to headlines, is that where the blame lies?
When it comes to these things — baldness, seeing, hearing, etc. — is it nothing more than genetics and age? Parents and grandparents saw their eyesight go later in life. Hairlines receded for some, baldness in others and sometimes both.
As much fun as it might be to blame our parents for the poor genetics or blame our kids and lifestyles for these outward appearances, the blame lies perhaps in one thing.
We all age, and with time, our body changes. That’s life.
How we live with it — seeking to remain the same as we envisioned ourselves at a certain time and using products to do that or just rolling with the changes in stride — is perhaps the answer. There’s no sense in assigning blame.