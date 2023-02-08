The races are almost over.
Both sides of the West Michigan Conference – the Lakes Division and the Rivers Division — could be all decided by the end of Friday night.
In the Lakes, Ludington owns a two-game lead with three games to play when the Orioles set foot onto the floor of their storied rival, Manistee.
That lead was down to one game, but an upset — Fremont’s defeat of Montague by nine points on Tuesday night — lifted Ludington further into the position to win their first league championship in this alignment in their initial year.
Ludington’s win Tuesday night against Whitehall, coupled with the Packers’ win, assured the Orioles at least a share of the league championship.
That also means it will continue a run of five league championships in the last five years when you count the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. Ludington has won a league championship in seven of the last eight seasons.
Manistee very well could postpone the Orioles’ plans, too. They’ve been an improved team this season with a veteran coach on the bench, too.
Things are a little more interesting in the Rivers Division. Mason County Central travels to Hart with the league championship on the line.
The Spartans must get this victory in order to force a two-way tie for the top of the league. From there, both the Pirates and Spartans would need to win their remaining two games to share the league championship.
However, if Hart is able to win on their home floor against the Spartans, they’ll have a two game lead with two games to go. Basically, the Pirates will have a chance to clinch at least a share of the league championship at home Friday night — if they win.
There’s a whole lot riding on the line for the Orioles, Spartans and Pirates come Friday night.
The Western Michigan D League race, though, is far from over. Brethren has a slim lead over Manistee Catholic in the league race. The Bobcats have three games to play while the Sabers have four. The title picture there will be a bit clearer soon.
For now, though, keep an eye on for the results coming out of the WMC Friday night.
Mark the calendar
We’ve already mentioned the big games coming Friday night in the West Michigan Conference involving three of our local teams. But there are some spicy match-ups in the week ahead that also should draw plenty of attention.
8 Manistee Catholic at Marion boys, Friday. Although the Sabers dropped a key league game to league frontrunner Mesick Wednesday night, they’ll have another chance to try to climb the Western Michigan D League ladder with a game on the road against Marion.
• Onekama at Mason County Central boys, Monday. Some fans might scoff at the Portagers, but they are enjoying a three-game win streak and are winners of five of six after last Friday’s game. The Spartans could get challenged at home.
• Ludington at Montague boys, Tuesday. Sure, looking at the previous 82-46 win by the Orioles and one might think the Wildcats might not be a threat. Or they could be looking at their loss Tuesday to Shelby. Think again. Before falling to the Tigers, Montague ripped off a five game win streak including beating Mason County Central in Scottville.
• Ludington at Traverse City West girls, Tuesday. The Orioles wrap the regular season with three of their final five games against teams in the Big North. The Titans might be 4-13, but they’re also a Division 1 school.
• Whitehall at Mason County Central girls, Tuesday. Whitehall is down in the standings in the WMC’s Lakes Division with a 3-6 record. The Vikings are also 10-7. They could be a challenge for the Spartans (14-2).
In the spotlight
There are two more players coming close to the 1,000-point plateau, and each could get there as the boys basketballs season winds down.
Ludington junior David Shillinger has 929 career points heading into tonight’s game at home against Oakridge. After that, there’s still six more regular season games left in the season. Of those games, two are at home — Feb. 17 against Whitehall and Feb. 21 against Mason County Central. Squeezed in there is a road game on Valentine’s Day at Montague.
Mason County Eastern junior Clay Shoup has 883 points after Wednesday’s loss to Brethren. Even though he has a bit farther to go than Shillinger, he’s been scoring points in droves lately. The Cardinals have five more games scheduled, and he very well could reach that threshold before the end of the regular season.
The Cardinals’ next two games are on the road, including at Pentwater on Valentine’s Day, and Eastern then returns home for two games on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21 against Manistee Catholic and Cadillac Heritage Christian, respectively.
And think of it this way — we should be able to enjoy one more full season with each of these young men in 2023-24.