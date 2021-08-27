It’s hard to think about sitting in a tree stand right now. The humidity is the worst I can remember, the mosquitoes keep peaking due to big puddle-causing storms and the wind isn’t giving much relief.
But in less than 40 days, you’ll be able to climb into your stand or blind and fight slightly lower temperatures, slightly fewer mosquitoes, and wait for the buck that’s been teasing you all summer to walk by.
First, there are things to attend to.
If you’re old-school, you’re thinking about getting your clothes out of storage and finding a place to air them out. If you’re new school, you’re checking your spray supply or running your garments through a wash-and-dry cycle. Or just a dry cycle.
But there’s a lot more to preparing for archery season than laundry, so let’s get to it.
Inspect your gadget
Last year was a strange year, so maybe you didn’t get the bow out. Or maybe you did, but never shot. Before you do any drawing of strings or cocking of crossbows, you need to give your bow a good visual inspection.
First, do your strings or cables appear frayed or strained in any way? Do your nock points appear to be in the right spot? Is that rubber tubing that spins your peep sight going to snap off and smack you in the face?
These are just a few of the things you should look at before you draw.
Whether you have a compound bow or a crossbow, you should give your cams a good look to see if they are level and not leaning. Cam lean can cause minor problems or completely blow up your bow on first draw.
What about your sights? If you use sight with pins, do they all appear to be secure? Go through and attempt to give each one a wiggle. If they wiggle, you’ll need to lock them down.
If you have a crossbow, are your crosshairs where they should be? Bad crossbow scopes are an epidemic some years. If you’re in your late 40s or early 50s, you will want to check to make sure everything is still in focus. My eyes have been on a slide for five years now. I still have 20/15 distance vision, but don’t ask me to read anything closer than 40 inches away.
If all of these things appear to be normal, you might chance drawing or cocking your bow. If you’re not comfortable with that, get your bow to a pro for an inspection.
How about your arrows or bolts? How are they looking? Are all of your vanes still attached? Inspect every arrow or bolt for cracks, signs of loose inserts and other ugliness.
First shots
Always check your release mechanism before you try to draw a bow with it. Give it a good look and make sure it locks on the string. With your trigger, do the same thing.
It might be wise to have a spotter nearby for your first shot. If your bow is going to be wonky or the guts of your scope are shot, you’ll want to know where that projectile went.
When I’m actively hunting, I try to come home and fire 15 shots every lunch hour — three rounds of five arrows each. I then work my way back from 20 yards to 30 yards and even 40 yards.
With your crossbow, you’ll want to do something similar, although the repetitions aren’t as necessary.
I also like to get a shot or two in from height before I hunt. You could do this from a treestand, but we need to have a lengthy discussion about tree safety.
The Fin and Feather Club of Mason County has a raised platform that you can practice shooting from on its 3-D archery range.
Other options are shooting downhill in a terraced yard or from the top of your car. I won’t advocate shooting from the roof of your house, but I do know people who do it.
If your compound bow sights are off, remember that you “chase the arrow” when you make adjustments.
Tree safety
OK, here’s the thing. You may not know someone who had a treestand fall, but I’ll bet someone you know knows someone who has. These are every-year occurrences in our coverage area, believe it or not.
First, don’t trust screw-in tree steps. Trees are not consistent and we have every tree disease known to man in our region.
We have plenty of injuries in our region from these each year, particularly ones that were screwed in years ago.
Second, it’s worth your time and your money to investigate and invest in a ground-to-platform fall-arrest device.
Most of these are fairly simple and you may be able to find directions online to tie one using a “Prusik” knot yourself.
If you spend a few bucks on 50 feet of quality climbing line, you’ll have a lifetime supply.
Third, when you get into your stand, whether it’s a climber or a ladder-stand or a hang-on stand, strap in using a commercially made safety strap and five-point harness or similar vest.
I know many people are afraid that they’ll be left hanging and black out while in the harness, but many of these have an integrated razor that will let you cut yourself down if you should fall out of the stand.
I know how it is when archery season approaches, you feel like you’re going to die if you don’t go hunting. I’ve been there.
Let’s make sure you don’t die if you do go hunting, or that you don’t become a financial burden on your family.
Scouting and blind placement
If you haven’t taken a walk in the woods, you might want to. The old standby acorns are missing in many areas, but strong in others. Beech nuts seem to be having a decent year where I’ve walked, though. The underbrush is largely browsed away, though, in many areas because of the drought we’ve had.
This is not going to be a year just like any other year.
I normally shy from cameras, but it might be good to set a few to check your trail use this year, because depending on your area’s rainfall and mast (nut) production, you may have some challenges.
Why do I shy away from using cameras? Two reasons: First, I check them too often and, second, I can’t keep my mouth shut when I do get a nice one on camera. They are useful tools, though and you may have better restraint than I do.
There are two kinds of people when it comes to setting treestands — lumberjacks and those who value concealment. I understand that you want to be able to see, but you’re only six weeks away from the leaves starting to fall and then where will you be in your bare tree? Less is more when it comes to cutting. You should of course have ample room to see, stand, draw and pivot as necessary, but you’ll later regret any cutting you do beyond that.
Scent
Here’s what I believe about scent: A disciplined approach to scent control is a necessary part of hunting. Develop a routine. If you believe that regular cotton camouflage clothing, washed normally and air-dried is the way to go, then do that, but be consistent.
If you believe that all your gear should be scent-control gear and should be locked in a tote, then sprayed with spray before every visit to the field, do that.
I use Scent-Lok gear and I follow their recommendations.
I spray my boots down every trip and I don’t wear them except when I’m in the field.
I used to change my clothes in the field, but now I’m content to spray down if I wear them in the car. However, I don’t wear my boots in the car until there’s snow on the ground.
I would say I take a moderate approach to scent control and that it has worked for me in the past. If you’d like to learn more extreme approaches, I would seek out anything by Chris and John Eberhart, including their book “Bowhunting Pressured Whitetails.”
I only mention this information here because many hunters practice scent-control when setting stands and scouting. I agree with doing this, at least in principle, although I’m not sure I want to sweat in my hunting clothes with the current weather we’re having.