What a year it has been. (This year,) 2020 is truly one for the books. Despite the challenges placed upon us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Leeward Initiative coalition accomplished a great deal this year and we have much to be proud of. Our accomplishments in 2020 included the following:
• Forty-nine medication lock boxes were given out to community members through partnerships with West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and District Health Department No. 10.
• One hundred eighty-seven pounds of medications and sharps were collected at the annual medication take back (disposal) event at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
• More than 23,000 people were reached through social media and education campaigns.
• Ten signs were purchased for the substance-free park signage project and new park sites were identified.
• Three hundred fifty prenatal packets were distributed through OB/GYN providers with information about risks of substance use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
With the ending of the federal partnership for success grant on the horizon, we will keep our eyes open for supplemental funding opportunities in 2021-2022 to help support our work. We will continue to work with our community partners to move community prevention projects into the new year, and we’ll forge new partnerships and strategies along the way.
Regardless of what we will choose to focus on in the coming years, our mission remains the same: “Working together to achieve a reduction in substance use by increasing understanding, ensuring treatment services, and supporting our families and community.”
Our vision for Mason County is a “healthy community through collaborative prevention and awareness.” We are always looking for new partners and members to join us in achieving these goals. Thank you for supporting us in our prevention journey this year; we look forward to a productive year of prevention in 2021.
If you have questions, please connect with me via our coalition Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) or email me at kmiller@dhd10.org.