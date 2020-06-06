Mason County Historical Society operates an extensive research library containing over 100,000 archival items related to local history. Significant among this collection are the works of three historians who, each from their own unique local viewpoint, have chronicled life in early Mason County. This is the first of a three-part series about these chroniclers of Mason County.
Charles Gordon Wing (1846-1920) was born in upstate New York and arrived in Ludington in 1873. In 1920, after a long and highly successful multi-faceted career, he sat down to write what he titled Mason County: A Tale of Early Times. The quotations in this article are from that work except as noted.
C. G. Wing, as he was frequently referred to in the Ludington Daily News, offered this statement of purpose for his chronicle:
“The chronology of local events of former years has been a confused jumble with no authority, no record, no help of any kind to clear up a doubt. I have somehow lately fancied that the obligation falls to me to write out in their chronological order those happenings in the development of this county which I remember or can learn of from still existing sources.”
“I was not one of the pioneers but I arrived before the scattered clearings had made much impression on the solidarity of the primeval forest. In number there were not so many but that I came to know them all.”
Arrival
Among other accomplishments of his early life, C. G. Wing had served aboard the Union Navy ship USS Cincinnati patrolling Mobile Bay in Alabama during the Civil War and later earned a law degree from The University of Michigan, likely two of the reasons that he was chosen to oversee the expenditure of Federal funds being used to construct the new harbor at Ludington.
“Ludington as it looked on that day from the deck of our incoming steamer was not ideally beautiful, yet it was a busy place and was made to seem tolerable by the genial reception of one person unquestionably glad to see us come. Duncan Dewar, the harbor contractor, with his crew of workmen was waiting impatiently for my arrival in order to be able to begin his season’s work of pier extension.”
Family
After a brief career in education Wing had married and then started his family here in Ludington.
“ …A position here as foreman on the harbor improvement — a position I doubted my fitness for, but accepted because it gave me four dollars per day and the chance to marry the girl which I did instanter and brought her along. Miss Jennie Poole of Sharon, Mich. … My principal job while it lasted was the education of a family of seven children, five girls and two boys, and since that was completed in 1914, my efforts have seemed devoid of any underlying motive.” (History of the University of Michigan Class of 1870)
The New City
The growing Wing family soon realized that life in Ludington was going to be challenging, as was the case in all settlements in this new frontier of the late 19th century.
“Saloons and toughs were plenty but even if the County of Mason, through its sheriff, or the Township of Pere Marquette, through its constables, were able to keep good order, neither was adequate to deal with the streets, sidewalks and other facilities of the expanding settlement.”
Lawyer
After his role as harbor master was complete, Wing began the first of many varied occupations he would assume in his life in Mason County. At times, as when he and his partner opened their first law office, the community did not react positively.
“’Two more lawyers: What is to become of us?’ was our greeting from the Ludington Appeal, a new weekly paper just starting.”
Wing would eventually become a successful local attorney and judge.
Landowner
A man of unlimited ambition, Wing was a major landowner in Mason County and would operate a large farm just east of the City of Ludington. That farm is today the Mason County Airport and Fairgrounds. What remains of the Wing family home is now incorporated into the Greenridge Realty office on E. Ludington Avenue. The Wing children likely attended school directly across the road at the Wing School named for their father.
Wing would later become president of Ludington State Bank and oversee the construction of the iconic bank building on S. James Street that still stands today.
“Rather from habit than interest in farming, I am apt to be engaged about farm matters every morning before 9 o’clock and after that hour to be a banker.”
Newspaper Man
Perhaps as a foreshadowing of his 1920 history of Mason County, Wing purchased two newspapers; The Ludington Appeal in 1898 and The Ludington Daily News in 1912. He published a vivid description of the 1878 wreck of the J. H. Rutter, “a large, new, three-masted schooner grain laden from Chicago, bound to Buffalo.”
“She had been thrown with such violence by the heavy sea that her cargo of grain shifted to the lee side and she listed so badly as to be unmanageable. She authorized the tug to bring out a load of men to shovel her cargo back to an equilibrium.
In the night the storm broke out again and the tug retreated into port: fierce wind finally drove the Rutter nearer shore and across a sand bar so that she broke-her two ends under water and a little of her deck amidships was just above water. All hands took refuge in the rigging. The storm was so great as to throw the spray over most of them and the night was cold.
They held to the windward of the Rutter and then allowed the scow to be driven against the wreck when everyone jumped from the wreck onto the scow and the return to the harbor was soon accomplished. It was, indeed, a glad reception for the half frozen ones and a happy ending to the terrible suspense for the crowd on the shore.”
Charles Gordon Wing, one of the chroniclers of Mason County, left us a treasure of information about those who lived here many decades ago and the many challenges they faced.