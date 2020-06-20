Mason County Historical Society operates an extensive research library containing more than 100,000 archival items related to local history. Significant among this collection are the works of three historians who, each from their own unique local viewpoint, have chronicled life in early Mason County. This is the second of a three-part series about these chroniclers of Mason County.
Frances Caswell Hanna (1875-1961) was born in Ludington and returned once again to her hometown after living on the West Coast and the death of her husband Thomas Bertram Hanna (1863-1944). She wrote numerous local history articles for the Ludington Daily News, Michigan History Magazine and other publications. Many of her articles were compiled in a volume titled Sand, Sawdust and Saw Logs, self-published in 1955. The quotations in this article are from that work.
Frances Caswell Hanna was a generation younger than Charles Gordon Wing, the first chronicler in this series. She did however have a close relationship with the Wing family as evidenced by this expression of gratitude to one of the Wing daughters:
“I am more than grateful to Ethelwyn Wing whose prodding suggestions and helpful criticism kept this story alive when my discouraged inclination was to let it die.”
Frances Caswell was the daughter of Capt. Robert Caswell (1834-1889), one of the most prominent operators of tug boats on Pere Marquette Lake when that body of water provided the lifeblood of commerce and transportation to the growing community which would become Ludington. Frances graduated from Ludington High School in 1894 and was an accomplished musician. She would later have a long career as a teacher. Both music and education are evident in the lyrical writing that became her trademark.
Pioneers
After relating the harrowing tale of the arrival of Aaron Burr Caswell (a man she would refer to as her uncle even though the relationship appears to be much more distant) she describes the transition that was to take place in Mason County:
“The years following the arrival of the Burr Caswell family marked the opening of the region to agriculture. …Others soon followed and settled along the watercourses of the region where for untold autumns the gold and crimson leaves of maple, beech and birch had fluttered to the ground to form the fertile top soil of Mason County's fields and orchards.
Some of these pioneers, among them Burr Caswell and his two sons, George and Edgar, turned to fishing for their livelihood. Fishing was big business, not sport, in those strenuous beginning years. … Hundred pound sturgeon, sixty pound trout, forty pound muskellunge, huge whitefish, pike and pickerel were salted and shipped to this eager market.”
Ludington begins to grow
After her return to Ludington, Mrs. Hanna recorded her memories of the town that James Ludington was building:
“The scum-covered, mosquito-breeding swamps had been but partially conquered, and on the higher ground flea-infested sand dunes spilled into the streets. Cows roamed at large, pasturing on the stump-littered commons and along the side streets, in search of grass. Manure piles flourished in the alleys where flies swarmed triumphantly….His lumbermen friends — Loomis, Filer, Foster, Danaher, Melendy and Dowland — must have smiled at the honor conferred on them by giving their names to streets south of Ludington Avenue. Only a few expected a lumber town to live after the pine was cut. Having a street named for one in a saw-mill town was considered at best a short lived distinction.”
Twin tragedies
Mrs. Hanna wrote several articles about two horrific events that struck the community while she was a child:
“The town was smitten by a diphtheria epidemic and the ‘big fire.’ As long as they lived terror rose in the hearts of parents who recalled the grief-filled days of the early eighties. … Some had lost as many as four children within a few hours. For months schools were closed, families were quarantined, and all other precautions known to the medical profession were taken, but the epidemic raged out of hand.
Children were still quarantined in their yards when the big fire broke out on June 11, 1881. A circus was in town that day and the parade had started from the lot on Main Street (Gaylord Avenue) south of the Big Store when fire started in a bakery on the north side of Loomis Street between Charles (Rath Avenue) and James Streets. …Stocks and furnishings were hastily carted to vacant lots. Children broke quarantine and ran wild while busy housewives made ready their spare rooms to accommodate their burned out neighbors.”
Signs of a changing world
Frances Caswell Hanna also remembered some of the “good times” she experienced:
“The "cinematograph" appeared in Ludington during the nineties. It was a crude affair, but interesting, and in time might replace the magic lantern in the entertainment field. The scenes were exciting, sometimes amusing and objects really did move. It was several years later that filmed plays began to compete with the stage. These moving picture shows came to the old opera house on James Street…
“In place of the mills came other industries, the Star Watch Case factory in 1906 followed at intervals by Electric Tamper Company, Thompson Cabinet Company, Atkinson Manufacturing Company, Wolverine Manufacturing Company and Dow Chemical Company among others, their products known in many parts of the world.”
The works of Frances Caswell Hanna offer a first-hand description of early life in Mason County and are a very important feature of the historical archives of Mason County Historical Society, an organization for which she herself served as president from 1952 to 1955.