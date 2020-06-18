We were shown in graphic detail the killing of George Floyd.
We then witnessed, and some of us may have participated in, the demonstrations and riots that broke out because of the way he died. We have since also heard calls to eliminate or defund and radically change many of our police departments. How many lives were lost and how many millions of dollars worth of property destroyed in the protests and riots?
George Floyd died unfairly, without a trial. Did those killed in the riots and losing property get trials? As Paul Harvey used to say, here’s the rest of the story.
The part that wasn’t given much publicity is how the incident first began. Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, an owner of Cup Foods, the market where the incident began, talked about it. He reported a teenage clerk sold Floyd cigarettes, taking a $20 bill. When the clerk discovered the bill was fake, he went out and asked Floyd to return the merchandise. Floyd refused. Perhaps he wasn’t always the fine upstanding citizen some of the media sold to us. The clerk called 911 to report the incident.
Floyd was sitting in a parked car just outside the store when a white police officer responded to the call. We have been told little about what followed until the officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the asphalt for nearly nine minutes.
“Disband the police” and “defund the police” are two phrases we then heard. What are we talking about here? The word “police” is used here as a noun, (a word that names something.) It is used as a noun to name the part of the government that enforces the law.
So what part of the government are some people demanding we do away with? What is the police? “The civil force of a national or local government, responsible for the prevention and detection of crime and the maintenance of public order.”
In other words, these slogans tell us that some people don’t want anyone preventing or detecting crime or maintaining public order. Laws, without enforcement, are only suggestions. Do they really mean that? Probably not.
Most of us want crime controlled and public order maintained. The real objection is the manner in which a few police have operated. Note that police are “the civil force of a governmental unit.” They are under the control of a local unit of our government.
Let’s consider who is responsible for the behavior of employees. If we run a business, the employee represents us. We direct them, we expect them to represent us in a certain way. If we have doubts about how they will do that we don’t hire them. If someone we hire is later found to represent us badly we retrain them. If that is unsuccessful, we probably dismiss them.
As employers, it is our responsibility to control their behavior. That responsibility exists in a private business or if we are running a governmental unit. So is our problem with the police themselves or with those who control and supervise them?
Let’s take a look at who runs some of our biggest police departments. Chicago has not elected a Republican mayor since 1927. New York City is dominated by the Democratic Party, as are Atlanta, which has had a Republican mayor for a total of only two years since 1848. Seattle has eight Democrats and a Socialist on its council. Denver is officially non-partisan, but the members are almost always of the Democratic Party. Salt Lake City is definitely Democratic, as are Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Memphis and Nashville.
Who should be fired?