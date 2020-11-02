At one point or another, we’ve all used prescription drugs or over-the-counter medicine to alleviate an illness — whether it’s to relieve pain or curb a cough.
Unfortunately, too many young people and adults abuse these drugs, and become at risk for serious consequences such as addition and overdose.
The most commonly abused medications include painkillers (opioids like Vicodin or Percocet), depressants (“downers” or “benzos” such as Xanax and Ambien) and stimulants (“uppers” such as Adderall and Ritalin). According to the 2017-2018 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth survey (MiPHY), three percent of Mason County high school students had taken a medication that was not prescribed to them in the past month.
A 2016 survey conducted by The Leeward Initiative coalition revealed this rate to be much higher among young adults — with one in four adults reporting that they had abused a medication in the last year, and one in 10 stating that they had used a painkiller that wasn’t prescribed to them in the last month. It is worth noting that the rates of use for adults in Mason County were higher at the time than both state and national averages.
In response to the medicine abuse epidemic, the Leeward Initiative coalition and partnering organizations are holding a drive-through Medication Disposal event on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Residents can help protect their loved ones by disposing of medications from the safety of their vehicles.
Sharps, such as diabetes medication injection pens, will also be accepted. Volunteers will be wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distance from vehicles to ensure compliance with COVID safety measures.
The event is part of National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month, observed annually in October. Our coalition is one of hundreds across the country holding similar events. The national campaign, sponsored by Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), aims to educate parents and youth of the potential dangers associated with prescription and over-the-counter medicine abuse.
Be sure to RSVP for this event on Facebook, and share the word with friends and family members. If you have questions, please connect with me via our coalition Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) or email me at kmiller@dhd10.org.
You can find more information and resources for preventing medicine abuse at www.stopmedicineabuse.org or www.preventmedabuse.org.