Common in migration and tolerant of curious humans, the small energetic sanderling (Calidris alba) is no doubt the most entertaining shorebird across North America.
The amusing behavior of sanderlings is well stated by Dennis Paulson in his book, “Shorebirds of North America (2005):” “Like little wind-up toys, they run up and down beaches following outgoing waves and outrunning incoming ones. They pick at the surface of wet sand and probe deeply for aquatic invertebrates.”
Sanderlings breed on the tundra of the Canadian high Arctic. In spring and fall migration, they migrate primarily through the Great Plains of the U.S and Canada, as well as the Great Lakes region. In winter, many occur along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts, while others continue further south along the coasts of Central and South America. Their migrations vary from 2,000 to 10,000 miles from breeding to wintering grounds.
Predators are numerous for this moderately small shorebird, and include gulls, hawks, owls, and foxes, as well as merlins and peregrine falcons. The longevity record in the wild is 18 years, though most survive but half that amount.
On their high Arctic breeding grounds in summer, females will select one of several depressional scrapes they made on the ground for a nest. Once the four eggs are laid, incubation duties will be alternated by the parents, which will last 24 to 31 days. Upon hatching, the precocial downy chicks will be fed by the parents for 17 days, whereupon they can fly. They do not become fully independent until about 24 days after hatching.
The diet of adults and young includes various insects (especially flies), small marine invertebrates (such as crustaceans) and spiders as well as some plant matter in the spring season (for adults). The young birds do not become sexually mature until two years of age.
Plumages among sanderlings is distinctive by season and age. In spring, adult birds have rufous upperparts with black and white speckling, and white underparts. The short bill and legs are entirely black. Juvenile birds in late summer and early fall have boldly patterened black and white upperparts and pure white underparts. In winter, the plumage of adults and immatures is uniformly gray on the upperparts and white below. In flight any time of year and age, the bold white stripe on each wing is conspicuous.
In Mason County, they are seldom seen in spring, but are common to uncommon in the fall along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The dates of spring/early summer sightings occur from May 7 to June 12, while those of the fall season occur from July 12 (perhaps birds that did not nest) through Nov. 1. The maximum number is 98 birds counted Sept. 29, 2011, along the shorelines at Ludington harbor and Ludington State Park. September is the peak of fall migration across the continent.
Sanderlings are the only sandpiper having three toes, which is typical among plovers, versus the usual four toes of sandpipers which includes a hind toe. In size, they average 7½ to 8 inches in length and have a wingspan up to 15 inches.
With a world population of approximately 650,000 to 700,000, half of which occur in North America, our most black-and-white-colored shorebird has fascinated birders for generations. No wonder its nicknames include “beach bird,” “surf snipe,” and “ruddy plover.”