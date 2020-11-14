As a follow-up to my October article on the “Winter Finch Forecast,” it has become greatly apparent that evening grosbeaks (Coccothraustes vespertinus) are more abundant now than in the last 30 years or so.
Since the last week of October in Mason County, there have been reports from at least nine of our 16 townships: Grant, Free Soil, Hamlin, Victory, Sherman, Pere Marquette, Amber, Branch and Summit. Numbers of birds have ranged from solitary individuals to nearly 80 birds in a flock thus far. And we are still a month away from permanent snowcover – I hope.
Evening grosbeaks are among the most gaudy-colored large finches in North America. They are rather plump, short-tailed birds approximately 8 inches in length, with large conical gray bills (in French, “gros bec” means “large beak”). Male birds are golden-yellow with yellow forehead and eyebrow on a dark brown head (with black cap), while the wings are black and white and the tail is black. Females have gray heads and backs with pale yellow/buffy breasts and bellies, and similar wings and tails.
The evening grosbeak breeds in coniferous and mixed coniferous-deciduous forests, and second growth habitats across the western U.S., southernmost Canada, the northern Great Lakes region and the northern New England states. In Michigan, the breeding range of the evening grosbeak extends south in the Lower Peninsula to Crawford and Oscoda counties, about 75 to 80 miles northeast of Mason County. This brilliant finch has declined significantly across the Upper Peninsula where it is now uncommon as a breeder and in the northern Lower Peninsula where it is currently a fairly rare breeder.
Evening grosbeaks are gregarious in the nesting season where they form small colonies. The nests are on an outer limb of a conifer, and females lay three or four eggs that are incubated for 11 to 14 days. After hatching, both parents feed the young insects and seeds for another two weeks, whereupon they fledge. Flocks forage on buds and seeds of conifers, maples and ashes, plus dried fruits of trees and shrubs. In winter, flocks may suffer fatalities when attracted to roadways to consume salt spread to melt snow. They may live as much as 17 years in the wild.
In Mason County, the earliest fall arrival is Oct. 16, while the latest spring departure is June 2. There are only a few summer records. The maximum number is 271 birds reported on the Dec. 14, 1974, Christmas Bird Count. This species was considered a common winter visitor in the 1980s, but has been in decline in the last four decades, perhaps due to climate warming and range contraction northward. This early winter however, flocks have been widely reported across the county.
Historically, evening grosbeaks were unknown east of the Great Lakes until 1854 when they were reported from Toronto, Ontario. It wasn’t until the 1960s that they reached the Maritime Provinces, and the range expansion perhaps aided by the planting of maple trees and the increase in bird feeders with sunflowers. It was once believed that birds only sang in the evening — as noted by their common and scientific names. However, that belief was found without merit.
Although the evening grosbeak has been called “sugar-bird” and “American Hawfinch” historically, Stephen Ross in Mecosta County refers to them as “evening grocerybeaks.” They are certainly spectacular winter finches, though they can be as much an aesthetic blessing as a financial burden. Perhaps it’s fine they are not present every winter.