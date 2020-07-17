In 2007 an entomologist at the University of Delaware authored a book titled “Bringing Nature Home,” which soon became a best seller.
Dr. Douglas Tallamy’s premise was that wildlife can be sustained with native plants in suburban communities throughout the country. As a botanist, this book revealed to me the critical connection between insects that are dependent on native plants, while in turn higher animals such as birds rely on insect prey to raise their broods. Thus the threat of highly invasive plants is tied directly to the degradation of our natural habitats and ecosystems.
The most useful and pragmatic information relating to native plants that benefit insects was the author’s listing of the top “Keystone Genera” of such plants to grow in one’s yard or property. The top dozen genera are as follows: Oaks (Quercus): 534 insect species; Cherries (Prunus): 456; Willows (Salix): 455; Birches (Betula): 411; Poplars (Populus): 367; Apples (Malus): 308; Maples (Acer): 297; Blueberries (Vaccinium): 294; Alders (Alnus): 255; Hickories (Carya): 235; Elms (Ulmus): 215; and Pines (Pinus): 201.
In 2019, Dr. Tallamy authored a follow-up book titled “Nature’s Best Hope.” The subtitle is “A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.” The author states that “we do not teach our children that plants and animals actually generate the life support system we require.”
In part, plants create our oxygen, clean our water, store atmospheric carbon, build topsoil and can reduce the severity of floods. Animals on the other hand, pollinate our commercial crops and nearly 90 percent of all other plants, while also providing pest control services.
Among the various actions individual homeowners can undertake to diversify suburban and urban wildlife include replacing European and Asian landscape plantings with native plants, using less (or no) herbicides and pesticides and of course “shrinking the lawn.”
The latter action would reduce high maintenance (time and costs) with low maintenance native plants that are disease and drought resistant, and which foster higher numbers of butterflies, caterpillars, honey bees, and nesting birds for example.
Traditional landscaping is highly toxic to the environment, its flora and fauna, and lawn chemicals too often make their way to our lakes, ponds, and streams — with negative effects on aquatic life, especially game fish that are highly valued.
To children, “nature’s a fascinating, totally unexplored new world that challenges their active imaginations at every step.”
For our older youth however, there is a near total disconnect from nature thanks to modern electronic gadgets, virtual reality websites, apps, etc. Those of us that live near Ludington State Park are fortunate to have such a scenic and wonderful natural area to explore, but you can enhance your own property to be a miniature nature preserve.
Among the above mentioned benefits of native plants in attracting wildlife (with the possible exception of hosta-eating white-tailed deer!), include an abundance of wildlife to enjoy around your home, and a marked reduction in our stress levels, which is priceless.
Lastly, a quote in this book from Albert Einstein seems appropriate at this time: “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”