For the last 22 years, a “Winter Finch Forecast” has been available to winter finch enthusiasts across the northern Great Lakes states and southern Canada.
This Canadian-based forecast is developed by the Finch Research Network from numerous field observers across Canada. It provides information on relative abundance of conifer cone crops and deciduous trees bearing finch food in Canada, with implications for winter finch migrations southward into southernmost Canada and the northern U.S.
The Winter Finch Forecast for 2020-2021 provides predictions for eight species of winter finches, as well as three selected non-finches: pine grosbeak, purple finch, red crossbill, white-winged crossbill, common redpoll, hoary redpoll, pine siskin and evening grosbeak plus blue jay, red-breasted nuthatch and bohemian waxwing.
In Mason County and surrounding counties, five of the above-listed species are likely to be more numerous than usual this winter: purple finch, common redpoll, pine siskin, blue jay and red-breasted nuthatch. The forecast for each follows.
Purple finches will migrate south out of eastern Canada this winter thanks to great breeding success from spruce budworm outbreaks in the boreal forest.
Common redpolls may be more frequent than recent winters as white birch and yellow birch cones (and their seeds) are poor to fair across the boreal forest.
Pine siskins are already moving south through our area and may remain through much of the winter.
Blue jays are expected to be above average along the northern shorelines of Lakes Ontario and Erie, and possibly the western shoreline of Lake Huron. However, they are expected to be modest in numbers along the eastern shoreline of Lake Michigan – our backyard, so-to-speak.
Lastly, the red-breasted nuthatch has already been seen in above normal numbers this fall (beginning in September) due to poor cone crops up north, and may persist through the winter locally.
On the other hand, for die-hard birders hoping to see such rarities as pine grosbeaks, red crossbills, white-winged crossbills, evening grosbeaks and bohemian waxwings this coming winter, don’t hold your breath.
By the way, we have no record of hoary redpoll for Mason County, as this finch is exceeding rare this far south, and it can be a tricky bird to identify from the similar common redpoll. A photo of a hoary redpoll in Mason County just might ensure a complimentary “dinner for two” by the author.
Incidentally, purple finches are rare breeders in Mason County, while pine siskins are very rare breeders. Although pine trees and hemlock trees are abundant in the county, native spruces (which they prefer) are rare and confined to high quality bog habitats. Consequently, it is believed these two finches are likely breeding in non-native stands of white spruce and Norway spruce, as well as old abandoned blue spruce and balsam fir Christmas tree plantations.
The full “Winter Finch Forecast 2020-2021” is available at www.finchnetwork.org/winter-finch-forecast-2020.