While the weeping willow (Salix babylonica) is revered in folklore and remains available in the nursery trade, the diversity of our native willows is worth noting.
In Mason County, I have encountered 12 species of native willows (Salix spp.), two which are large trees, one which is a small tree or large shrub, while the remaining willows are multi-stemmed shrubs.
Willows, by and large, are typically associated with damp or wet habitats, ranging from roadside ditches to high quality bogs and fens. Our tree-sized willows include the widespread peach-leaved willow (Salix amygdaloides) and the more southern and less frequent black willow (Salix nigra), which is better known.
The only willow that is regarded as a small tree or large shrub is Bebb’s willow (Salix bebbiana), which has distinctive leaves. They are elliptical and leathery, with sunken veins on the upper surface and raised veins on the under surface. I’m certain I could identify the leaves blind-folded if challenged with dozens of different leaves.
No doubt the most familiar large shrubby willow is the pussy willow (Salix discolor), which can be found in all kinds of wetlands, including roadside ditches. The large showy male catkins (white, with numerous yellow anthers) make male shrubs the most beloved sign of early spring in northern Michigan.
Other shrubby willows are much less known and are generally difficult to identify, especially when lacking flowers. The diamond willow (Salix eriocephala) has long lance-shaped leaves that are whitish underneath and the twigs have conspicuous stipules (small leaf-like structures).
Sandbar willow (Salix exigua) has the narrowest of leaves, and teeth along the margins are often ¼ inch apart.
Shining willow (Salix lucida) has very shining spear-shaped leaves and conspicuous stipules along the twigs.
Upland willow (Salix humilis) is found in the driest of habitats for our native willows, including roadsides through jack pine and open oak forests, as well as prairies further south in the state. This small willow grows to 3 or 4 feet in our sandy soils, and has narrow elliptical leaves that also have sunken veins above and raised veins beneath.
However, the leaf edges are rolled under a bit, and are often softly hairy beneath as well. Slender willow (Salix petiolaris) has long narrow leaves that are slightly wider than sandbar willow, but it has many teeth per ¼ inch along the leaf edges.
Lastly, hoary willow (Salix candida) is restricted to fens and open cedar swamps, usually in calcareous soils. The leaves are narrowly elliptical, curled at their edges, dark green with impressed veins above and densely velvety underneath — resembling sage leaves.
Two of our shrubby willows occur primarily on dunes within coastal counties bordering the Great Lakes. Sand dune willow (Salix cordata) grows on upper dunes and has distinctive elliptical, thick and leathery leaves that are densely woolly on both sides.
The similar blueleaf willow (Salix myricoides) also has elliptical, thick and leathery leaves, but they are shiny above and whitened (bluish) beneath, without dense hairs. This willow generally grows in lower dune areas that have more moisture. Both of these rather rare willows occur at Ludington State Park.
The distribution of these willows among our 16 townships (thus far) is as follows (from high to low): pussy willow (all), diamond willow (all), sandbar willow (all), shining willow (15), peach-leaved willow (13), upland willow (10), Bebb’s willow (8), slender willow (8), black willow (7), sand dune willow (3), blueleaf willow (3), and hoary willow (1).
Aside from all these technical distinctions, willows historically were useful in basketry, and were the original source of salicylic acid, the basis for aspirin. Hmmmm, I better finish this piece or find a few twigs to chew on.