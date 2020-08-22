In the early days of our county, there was no mailman or post office. The early pioneers would have to wait for a relative or friend to bring them messages from family far away. So how and when did the mail begin.
An article in the old Ludington Record states that the first “Post Office” in Mason County was a hollowed-out pine tree or stump that sat near the Pere Marquette Memorial mound around 1844. On the same topic, by Lenore Williams in a 1954 Ludington Daily News article, it states that the mail items were placed in the hollow tree/stump, near the burial mound and would be picked up by a hooker and deliver it to Grand Haven, which was the nearest Post Office.
Just for clarity, in this instance a hooker is a simple Irish fishing vessel used also for carrying lumber on its deck. The hooker belonged to the Parks Brothers who had a shingle mill up the Pere Marquette river a ways. They would stop when hauling a load of shingles to Grand Haven. The timing might be a year or two off, as most history articles state that Porter’s Mill was the first mill in Mason County. The postage stamp came about in 1847.
So other than water, a man named Mr. Cooper began delivering mail by subscription to this area three times during the winter by horse in 1851. He would stop at the local half-way houses or outposts between Grand Haven and Manistee. In 1855 the U.S. government established postal routes with “contractors” delivering the mail.
Mr. Metcalf brought the mail up this way, using one horse as a pack animal and another to ride, himself. Ms. Williams tells that one-time Mr. Metcalf had a young man deliver the mail for him. It was this young man’s misfortune to be riding the ferry when the cable that they used to pull the ferry across the mouth of the Pere Marquette. He, ferryman, and his horses were washed out into Lake Michigan. The young man and one horse drowned, the other swam to shore. The mail was lost.
So when did the outlying areas get mail? I found the answer to this when working on my book, researching on Ancestry.com in the form of the U.S. Postmaster Record books in the National Archives. I made copies of it as they seemed like such a good timeline of our county and this week we will cover the Postal time of Mason County.
Early Post Office Time Table
1844 – Mason County — Hollow tree on Buttersville Island.
Pere Marquette — George Ford, first postmaster 1855, replaced by Daniel Holmes in 1858, followed by John P Sedam in 1859. Discontinued in 1862.
Renamed – Ludington 1862. Ephraim C. Hildreth was postmaster in 1862, then David A. Melendy in 1864, Fred K. Dowland in 1868, George Clayton in 1869, and was reappointed in 1874, and Judge Harrison H. Wheeler in 1878, Dr. R. F. Dundas in 1882, Thomas P. McMaster in 1883, Horace F. Alexander in 1885, with Horace Johnson taking over a month later, Charles Resseguie in 1886, William Hudson in 1889, H. A. Scott in 1893, and William G. Hudson in 1898.
Freeman’s Mills – Charles Freeman, first postmaster in 1855. Freeman was replaced by his partner, Ambrose D. Hopkins in 1856. Discontinued in 1862. In 1873, Horace Butters reestablished a post office in the area – renamed Gurnee. It was discontinued again in 1875.
Little Sauble – Charles Mears, postmaster in 1855. Renamed Lincoln in 1861 – Charles Mears, postmaster. Discontinued. Routed to Ludington in 1891
1860 – Fairview post office/trading post was set up by William Quevillon with the help of local congressman, W. N. Perry in 1850, he was postmaster 16 years, then followed by William Woodward in 1866, then came Charles Sawyer in 1867, and Wm. Quevillon returned in 1869. The office was discontinued in 1874 and reappointed in 1875. The book does not say with who.
Free Soil – Alva L. Freeman, postmaster in 1862, Mr. Freeman was replaced by Wm. Meagill in 1864 and then it was discontinued in 1865, then re-established in 1873 with David Pelton and Hiram Webster took it over ten months later, then J. Edwin Smith in 1878, William W. Miller 1882, Alaster VanDickerson in 1886, Charles Chapman in 1889, Thomas S. Stephens in 1893, and Rupert Stephens in 1899.
Riverton – John Saltzgaber, postmaster in 1865. Followed by Lucius E. Hawley in 1872, Oscar F. Comption in 1873, James Wison in 1874, Rufus Pardy in 1876 and John W. Wilson in 1877. Discontinued in 1879. Re-established with Solomon Sells in 1882. Discontinued in Sept. 1882 and mail routed to East Riverton, then to Jacob G Harley in 1888. Mail was sent to Scottville in 1903.
Indian Town – Samuel Hull, postmaster in 1865. Moved to East Riverton in 1875 Samuel Hull, remained Postmaster, but was replaced by M.D. Hall in 1881 and John Griffin in 1883, In 1888 mail was routed to Scottville.
Greenwood — George W. Annis, postmaster in 1868. This was moved or renamed Colfax a few months later and Mr. Annis remained postmaster. Rueben E. Smith took over five months later. Discontinued in 1871. Because of the name ‘Colfax’ it could be Ruby Creek as it straddles both Logan Township Mason County and Colfax Township Oceana Co.
Amber – Henry H. Woods, postmaster in 1868. Discontinued in 1871, reinstated in 1872 with Orville Knox postmaster, followed by Chauncy Rickert in 1872, William F. Fairbanks in 1875 and Henry K. Chinnery postmaster in 1878. Joseph Darke took over in 1881, followed by Marvin Graves in 1886, John Johnston in 1889, Jeanette Ridley in 1889, Janet Upper in 1890, Marie Moore in 1894 and in 1897 Villa Parmalee was postmaster. In 1898 mail was routed to Scottville.
Victory – Silas Slaught, postmaster in 1868, followed by Richard Rayne in 1872, then Daniel W. Billings in 1875, Charles C. Fisher in 1878. Discontinued and reestablished in 1979 with Newton L. Bird, postmaster, then Charles W. Hartwell in 1880, then Henry H. Jagger in 1881 and Marsh H. Crane in 1884. In 1900 mail routed to Poulsen.
La Carp – William Barnhart, Postmaster in 1873. It was discontinued in 1875.
Chapple Corners – Dr. Edmund C. Chambers, postmaster in 1874, followed by Dora Chambers in 1881. Discontinued in 1881.
Sugar Grove – Stephen Darke, postmaster in 1874. James R. Barnes replaced him in 1876. In 1901 mail routed to Ludington.
Branch — Benjamin F. Barnette, postmaster in 1875, followed by Mrs. Maria Barnette in 1894, then Mr. Barnette replaced by Benjamin Barnette in 1895.
Ferryville – Edwin M. Comstock, postmaster in 1875. Moved to Custer in 1878. Custer – Lorenzo T. Southworth, Postmaster in 1878, followed by Alvin Aldrich in 1882, Parker Delsing in 1886, Marshall Brayman in 1889, Frank D. Martin in 1893, John B. Tracy in 1898, Seward Lampman in 1902.
Point Sable – William Miller, postmaster in 1878, followed by John R Cook in 1879. Mail was routed to Lincoln in 1887.
Weldon Creek – John J. Gilding, postmaster in 1875, followed by W. W. Neilan in 1882. In 1892 mail was routed to Custer.
Sweetland – Chancey W. Richert, postmaster in 1879. Name changed to Scottville Sept. 12 1882. Chauncy W. Riechert, postmaster, followed by Wesley A. Bailey in 1883, Charles W. Jones in 1886, George W. Clark in 1889, Nathan Sayles in 1893, and Josephus Mustard in 1897.
Marble – John B Marsh, postmaster in 1880, followed by John B. Tracy 1889, Samuel Noyes 1990 and then routed to Riverton in 1890.
Tallman – Marshall F. Butters, postmaster in 1880, followed by Stephen N. Butters in 1886. Discontinued in 1887 mail going to Bachelor. Re-established in 1888 with James Danaher as postmaster, then discontinued again in 1891 with mail going to Manistee Junction. Re-established with Porter A. McGhan in 1897.
Siddons – William Freeman, postmaster in 1882. In February 1888 it was discontinued with the mail going to Free Soil. In 1888 and was re-established in 1888 with John W. Stanford, followed by Edward D. Rowley 1892. Mail was routed to Ludington.
Fountain – Nicholas J. Bockstanz, postmaster in 1882, followed by William J. Rogers in 1883, Thomas P. Wilson in 1884, S. Dodge Squire in 1885, Amos Pierce in 1890, Burton Mills in 1891, Martin Foster in 1892, S. Dodge Squire in 1894, and Henry Eoff in 1897.
Egypt – Frederick King, postmaster in 1882, and renewed by Fred E. King in 1883. In 1884 mail routed to Ludington.
Bachelor – Robert R. Rogers, postmaster in 1884, followed by William Lawrence in 1888, Robert R. Rogers again in 1890, followed by Karl F. Schaenke in 1895. 1899 mail was routed to Tallman.
Abbott – William H. Perring, postmaster, followed by James. (Junior) E. Baker. Mail was routed to Branch in 1892. Carrs — Romanzo E. Smart 1900, followed by Charles Carr in 1902.
Poulsen – Rasmus Lykkeby, postmaster in 1886, followed by Reno Pedersen in 1886, and Rasmus Lykkeby in 1897 and in 1902 all mail routed to Ludington.
Buttersville –Postmaster Edward L Baldwin in 1887, followed by Owen C. Neale in 1888, then Williams Butters in 1889, and James H. Lyons in 1890. Records say that mail was routed to Ludington in 1907.
Wiley – John F. Genter, postmaster 1888, followed by Ellen J. Genter in 1903. Mail was routed to Scottville Oct. 1903.
Fern – Carrie S. Adams, postmistress in 1888, followed by Perry VanDeventer in 1890, then Henry H. Kline in 1891 and Charles M. Gleason in 1900.
Manistee Junction – Charles H. Bates, postmaster in 1891, followed by Lucius O. Bates in 1892, Jay E. Griswold in 1894, with Lucius O. Bates returning in 1901
Squireville – Emma M. Squire, postmistress in 1895. In 1902 mail going to Pentwater.
Wesley — Lewis W. Rose, postmaster in 1895. Mail going to Ludington 1902.
Millerton — S. Dodge Squires postmaster in 1898.
Weimer – Charles E. Bugg postmaster in 1902. Mail routed to Ludington in 1904