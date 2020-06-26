Now that the weather is, for the most part, staying consistently warmer, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy all that our area has to offer for outdoor recreation.
While you’re out and about, you may have noticed our signs at parks and playgrounds throughout the community, encouraging people to refrain from using substances (alcohol, tobacco, marijuana) near child-play areas. These signs are part of our substance-free parks project with the LiveWell Mason coalition, which we kicked off last year.
Our hope from this project was to bring awareness both to the social and health impacts on youth when they are exposed to adults using substances in their daily environment. The social impact, as we know, is that substance use becomes more normalized the more that kids and teens are exposed to it in their daily lives. When substance use is perceived as“normal” during a child’s adolescence, they are more likely to use substances themselves and to make riskier choices with their substance use in the future (for example, driving while intoxicated or binge drinking).
The health impacts, on the other hand, range from lung and heart issues caused by smoke exposure to personal injury resulting from an accident or from violence brought on by an adult’s substance use.
We hope that our community understands and supports our reasons for wanting to keep these play areas safe for our kids and teens. So far, we’ve received nothing but positive feedback from these signs.
On that note, we’re excited to announce that we’ve decided to offer additional signs to parks and playgrounds that do not currently participate in this project in Mason County. We know that there are likely some play areas or parks that we missed during our first round of installing the signage, and we’d like to ensure that any park that would like a sign is able to obtain one.
If you notice a park or playground in our community that could benefit from having this visual reminder to maintain a substance-free space for kids at play, please contact us. We hope to install signs at 10 additional parks and play areas this year.
In the meantime, we encourage you to get out and enjoy these substance-free spaces with your kids and family members, and let us know your thoughts about the project. You can participate in our #ParkSelfieChallenge over the summer by taking a selfie in front of the sign at your favorite local park, sharing it on your social media (Facebook or Instagram) and tagging us @TheLeewardInitiative.
We will be raffling off some great prizes at the end of the summer, to those who participate in our social media challenge and help to spread awareness about where residents and visitors can find our substance-free park signs. For a map of the participating parks and playgrounds check out: bit.ly/MasonParks
If you have questions, please connect with us via our coalition Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) or email us at theleewardinitiative@gmail.com.