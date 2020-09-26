With summer ending, and autumn upon us, we reflect on our summer break.
This pandemic has not been easy; and many parents have become a part-time teacher for their young ones. With a new school year starting, things around the house might be busier for your family. As you may feel a little scatter brained, don’t forget to take some time to spend with your family and loved ones.
This month is Family Meals Month, where families are encouraged to gather at least once a week and share a meal together. This is a vital space where children can learn and grow by watching, listening and even participating in family conversations.
Studies show that there is value in eating together as a family. It’s proven that by eating together as a family, children are less likely to engage in risky behaviors such as drug and alcohol use. Family meals create a more stable-emotional balance in children, and it helps them keep their grades up.
There is a social and emotional benefit to eating together as a family. This is a great way to build resilience in our children. Take the time to show your young ones how to cook, or even instill a healthy diet into their lifestyle. By taking these steps you can ensure your children are consuming the proper vitamins and minerals needed to nourish their body.
I encourage you to participate in Family Meals Month, by having at least one meal a day together as a family. This will help broaden a healthy lifestyle and create family bonds. For more information go to www.fmi.org/family-meals.
If you have questions, please connect with us via our coalition Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) or email us at theleewardinitiative@gmail.com or grichardson@dhd10.org.