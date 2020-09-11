The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a 1945 law that allows the governor to indefinitely extend her emergency orders during a crisis.
Brought by Republican legislative leaders, the suit has only the slimmest chances of prevailing.
The argument that the law is unconstitutional because it delegates powers held by the Legislature to the governor was already rejected by a conservative state Appeals Court panel.
State and federal courts have consistently rejected similar challenges to executive authority going back nearly 100 years.
It’s the wrong argument.
A better case, and one that should be brought when this suit is tossed by the court, is that the governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration no longer meets the requirements of the 1945 law.
The law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using to unilaterally extend the initial emergency declaration approved by the Legislature in March applies “during times of great public crisis, disaster, rioting, catastrophe, or similar public emergency within the state. ...”
It was undoubtedly a great public crisis last spring when cases of COVID-19 were exploding, hospitals were overwhelmed and the death rate was frightening.
The conditions might also have constituted an emergency as defined by the law for the first couple of extension orders Whitmer issued without consulting lawmakers.
But today, while COVID-19 is still a threat, it isn’t the “great public crisis” the law requires for the declaration of a state of emergency.
Bridge Michigan examined COVID-19 data and talked with health officials throughout the state to gauge the status of the pandemic in Michigan.
In comparing recent data to that from the first two weeks in May, Bridge revealed that while testing has more than doubled, the daily case load remains nearly flat. The rate of positive tests has dropped to 3% from 7%. And there are six times fewer deaths.
That indicates what Michigan is experiencing now is not a “great public crisis” but rather a protracted public health problem that is no longer overwhelming the state’s ability to respond.
And yet each time Whitmer extends the order — the current one runs until Oct. 1 — she is in effect declaring that Michigan remains under siege from the virus.
Her own actions defy that assertion. The governor has permitted nearly all of the state’s businesses to reopen, social gatherings, though limited, have resumed, and even some schools are holding in-person learning.
Had the conditions in the spring been what they are today, an emergency declaration would not have been necessary and likely not approved. Today, tests are plentiful, the public has embraced preventive tactics and the medical community has learned a great deal about treating the virus.
Lawmakers who want to reclaim the oversight powers the governor has stripped from them should change course with their legal challenge. They should ask the court to rule the governor has not supported her emergency extensions with the necessary facts and data.
Doing so would force the governor to demonstrate the pandemic remains out of control and that without the emergency powers she lacks the tools to manage it.
Challenging that claim is the better legal case for the GOP leadership and, based on the science, one they can win.