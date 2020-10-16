More Americans likely could tick off the names of Santa’s reindeer than list the eight justices currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court.
So why has filling the ninth seat, left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, taken on such outsized urgency?
Because our government is too screwed up to do its job.
Republicans are speeding to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the curtain falls on Donald Trump’s presidency, while Democrats are plotting a two-minute stall to get past the election and save the appointment for Joe Biden for just one reason:
The two parties have turned to the High Court to settle the cultural wars they don’t have the will or skill to resolve themselves.
If Congress was doing its job, divisive issues such as abortion, gun control and the Affordable Care Act would be worked out in the legislative chambers by those closer to the people and with more information on the impact of the policies.
Instead, they’re being punted repeatedly to the Supreme Court, where an unelected body is called on to do what the lawmakers won’t. And that’s why it matters far more than it should whether a majority of the court can be pigeon-holed as conservative or liberal.
And why the loss of Ginsburg, who voted with the progressive bloc, set off such a frenzy. The fate of the whole country should not be riding on the death of one, cancer-ridden 87-year-old woman.
But it feels that way because Congress has positioned the Supreme Court as an uber-Legislature, asking it to act well outside its role of interpreting the law.
As Barrett reminded the senators repeatedly during this week’s confirmation hearing, making policy “is your job.”
But they won’t do it. They’ve given up on consensus governing because today’s political structure punishes it.
Parties controlled by the far right and the far left have little tolerance for the democratic exercise of two sides negotiating toward the middle.
The all-or-nothing spirit forbids compromise and frowns on pragmatic solutions.
It’s embarrassing that the Supreme Court has been asked four times to decide the legality of the Affordable Care Act. Obamacare was passed on a straight Democratic vote, and for a solid decade there’s been no bipartisan movement to fix it.
Abortion is a tough issue, as is gun control. But the legislative process is designed to find the balance point on such difficult matters so that the rights of everyone are protected.
There was a time when that balance was debated and resolved in Congress without relying on the Supreme Court as such a frequent referee.
Or course, that was when the first loyalty of Congress members was to their branch, not to their party, and principle stood above partisanship.
With that gone, the importance of the court in deciding who wins the political and cultural wars has risen. So the confirmation of a ninth justice nearly surpasses the presidential race this fall in terms of its significance.
Millions of dollars are being spent to move public opinion on Barrett’s nomination. TV ads are running during breaks in the live hearings themselves.
In a functioning system, the court would remain as Thomas Jefferson described it — “the least dangerous branch of government” because it was removed from policy making.
But if Democrats carry out the threat to pack the court with liberal justices in response to Barrett’s appointment, the expectation will be overt that the court put its shoulder behind a political agenda.
And then it will become just another broken branch of government.