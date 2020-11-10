Those who were expecting the skies to part at this moment on a bright new day for America will be disappointed.
It will take more than dumping President Donald Trump to fix what’s wrong with this nation.
What Trump did in his surprise victory four years ago was expose just how sharply divided Americans are as a people.
He manipulated that national dysfunction to win the highest office in the world and believed he could hold it by continuing to push us apart. It didn’t work a second time, but he came much closer than anyone predicted.
Too close for us to pretend that in vanquishing Trump we have driven out our national demons.
We have always had passionate disagreements and have since our Founding stood across from each other on political battlefields.
But for most of our history, there was a commitment to the notion that despite our differences, we were two parts of the same whole.
That’s not true today. We are two distinct Americas. On one side is an elite class convinced of their own superiority and righteousness, determined to force allegiance to their vision of a flawed America that can only be fixed by tearing down its cherished heroes and institutions.
On the other are those who cling to an America that worked very well for a long time for certain groups and have struggled to adjust to the new reality of a more diverse nation. They resent the assault on their values and traditions and believe themselves invisible to those who controlled the country until Trump came along.
And increasingly the two are facing off angrily in the public square
Almost half of voters gave Trump their support, nearly carrying him to an encore of a presidency that was the most chaotic and destructive in a half century.
Joe Biden’s victory will calm those whose derangement over Trump has bordered on the debilitating. But the real work will be in pacifying the most ardent Trump supporters, who now believe their man was cheated.
To soothe them, Biden must keep his promise to be the president for those Americans who are bitter over his win, as well as for those who are celebrating him as their liberator.
Presidents always say they’ll do that when they’re seeking the office. But once elected they dance with the one who bought them.
For Biden to be different — and we desperately need him to be different — he’ll have to disappoint those Democrats who expect him to fulfill their socialist dreams and seek out Republicans willing to work with him to plumb the nation’s center. That the GOP apparently held onto the Senate should check the far left’s most radical ambitions and actually work in the new president’s favor.
Biden should do what his former boss, Barack Obama, never did. Listen to those who fear that without Trump they’ll no longer have a voice. Understand they are the product of values and experiences he may not fully understand. Recognize incremental change that comes with a measure of bipartisan support is easier to swallow than sweeping, top-down edicts.
It’s the way the Founders envisioned America working. Together, deliberately, with determination to reach compromises that neither totally satisfy nor totally disappoint.