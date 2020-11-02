Supreme Court justices wield as much influence as any elected officials in Michigan.
The court’s rulings can check abuses of power by the other branches, as it did recently in invalidating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders, or reset the balance of power, as it helped do two years ago in allowing an election reform ballot proposal to go forward.
And yet these immensely consequential positions are filled by voters who mostly play eeny meeny miny moe when they cast their ballots.
A Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll released last week found two-thirds of those who have already voted by mail couldn’t remember who they picked for the Supreme Court, even when given the list of candidates.
That suggests they made their selections for these vital positions with little or no knowledge of the candidates.
“In court elections, it helps to have an Irish name,” says Rich Studley, CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, which is active in Supreme Court races.
Studley is only half-kidding — a Wayne Circuit Court hopeful changed his name to Hathaway when he filed. It’s not Irish, but it has been borne by a number of state judges in Michigan, including the candidate’s wife.
Two Republican nominees are on the ballot — Mary Kelly, an assistant prosecutor from St. Clair County, and Brock Swartzle, a judge on the Court of Appeals.
Despite his fatter resume and judicial experience, Kelly is far out-polling Swartzle in the race for two spots.
The leader is Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, seeking her second eight-year term, followed by her fellow Democratic nominee, Grand Rapids attorney Elizabeth Welch.
McCormack agrees “voters are not sufficiently focused on the non-partisan part of the ballot. The presidential race is sucking up all the oxygen.”
Typically, 25% or more of voters don’t make it to the judicial races, which appear at the bottom of the ballot.
“People just get tired, or they’re worried they’re holding up the line, and they stop,” Studley says.
Sam Bagenstos knows something about the name handicap, having run unsuccessfully for the court in 2018. The University of Michigan law professor suggests using space on the ballot to provide more information about the candidate, including the nominating party.
Sitting judges are identified as being the incumbent, but all other candidates just have their name listed. That helps explain why incumbents almost never lose.
“It sends a message to voters that you should vote for this person because they must know what they’re doing,” Bagenstos says.
That’s a small reform. A bigger step would be to eliminate judicial elections altogether, and go to a court appointed by the governor. Or adopt a hybrid system.
In Missouri, the governor fills an opening on the bench from a list provided by an advisory commission. After one term, the appointee must compete for the seat in a retention election.
(In reality, that’s unofficially how it’s worked in Michigan. Of the current seven justices, just three — McCormack, Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh — were elected rather than appointed to their first term.)
“The argument for having elected judges is you want the will of the people expressed on who’s going to make these very important decisions,” Bagenstos says. “But if people don’t know who they’re voting for, it takes away that argument.”