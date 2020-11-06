For winners, Michigan Democrats sure seem disappointed. The election went their way, but not quite in the way they’d hoped.
As of Wednesday night, the presidential race was still unsettled, though the places in battleground states where the remaining vote is coming from would seem to favor Joe Biden.
While former Vice President Joe Biden squeaked out a win in Michigan, and appeared poised to win the presidency based on where the outstanding votes are coming from in battleground states, there still is a sense of lost opportunity among Democrats.
Coming off a big anti-Trump wave in the 2018 mid-term that brought a large crop of Democrats to office, they hoped to build on their gains in an election with Trump actually on the ballot. They believed Michigan was safely in the blue state column. Polls suggested Biden was building toward a landslide here.
But the voting Tuesday settled nothing. “Michigan is still purple,” says Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a Democrat who won reelection to her Dearborn seat Tuesday.
The presidential race was nearly as tight as it was four years ago. In losing, Trump got more than 300,000 extra votes in Michigan than he did in 2016 and tallied the highest vote count ever by a Republican here.
And while it wasn’t enough to overtake Biden, it did cut off his coattails. He offered little help down the ballot.
Incumbent Sen. Democrat Gary Peters was locked in a dead heat with John James in a race destined for a challenge.
Democrats had hoped the repudiation of Trump would be so decisive it would flip the state House and perhaps a couple of Republican congressional seats.
Instead, the GOP will keep its state House majority, despite a personal effort by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In congressional races, Republicans held onto the open 3rd and10th Congressional Districts. GOP challengers caused a sleepless night for Democratic incumbent Reps. Dan Kildee and Elissa Slotkin, who appear to have narrowly survived. Slotkin and Rep. Haley Stevens represent suburban districts where women voters were said to be going decisively for Biden. Yet Stevens was trying to hold off a little-known challenger, despite heavy spending on her behalf by billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
“Democrats would have loved to have a sweep,” says Southfield political consultant Mario Morrow. “Democrats are disappointed. Republicans are disappointed. There’s disappointment all the way around.”
Other observations on the 2020 balloting:
• It was obvious momentum had ebbed for Trump when his former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, appeared on Fox News shortly after Arizona was called for Biden. She looked deflated. Arizona, where the demographics are changing thanks to an influx of Californians, had been a GOP stronghold. With Arizona gone blue, the focus immediately turned to Michigan as a narrower path to victory for Trump.
• The Black vote in Detroit remains the bulwark for Democrats in Michigan and was crucial to Biden’s victory. Though there are indications that Trump made inroads among young Black males nationwide.
• Yes, the polls were wrong again. “They were wrong all the way around,” says Christina Barr, a Pontiac Republican who runs Black Tea News, a conservative media site. “I do think the shy Trump voter thing was real.” In states all over the country, Trump and Republicans outperformed their polling by big margins. Pollsters must figure out how to better gauge GOP voters, a majority of whom say they are afraid to reveal their political choices.
• The outcome in Michigan was decided back in 2018, when voters approved a ballot measure greatly expanding mail-in voting. Democrats, whose voters are more numerous but less reliable, exploited the liberalization better than Republicans, who targeted their resources to getting out the vote on Election Day. COVID-19 fears played nicely into the Democratic strategy of upping their turnout through mailed ballots. In addition, elderly advocacy groups sued to gain seniors more time to cast their ballots. So it’s not surprising the count is taking so long, nor that the new process will produce lawsuits.
• Even when all the votes are counted, Michigan results might not be certain. If the vote remains close, either candidate can ask for a recount. That could be bad news for Democrats. In 2016, a recount was halted before Detroit’s thousands of spoiled ballots could come into play. In the August primary, absentee ballots in 72% of Detroit precincts didn’t match what was recorded, and would have been ineligible for recount. If that’s the case again, it could shift Michigan to Trump should a recount be held.
In some ways, it’s a better result for Republicans than they might have hoped. Biden will be president, but the GOP should hold the Senate, meaning Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell will still be able to block the far-left agenda.