The COVID-19 vaccine is arriving as the best Christmas present ever.
Since March, we’ve tried to hide from the deadly virus behind masks, distanced from friends and family, stopped shaking hands and hugging, stayed home and locked down much of our economy.
Many caught the virus anyway, and too many died.
Now comes the vaccine, and over the next few months most Americans will have the opportunity to get inoculated.
But despite the fear the virus has instilled, the economic damage it’s done and the disruption to nearly every definition of normal, only about half of adults say they will get the vaccine.
In this week’s Detroit Regional Chamber poll, just 52% of Michigan residents say they will be vaccinated, while the rest are either not sure or say they will pass on an inoculation and continue to take their chances with COVID.
Such a low level of acceptance will make defeating the virus more difficult. A vaccination level of 70% is likely needed for the nation to achieve herd immunity.
Considering the devastating impact of the pandemic on the country’s health and economy, there’s a national interest in getting as close as possible to universal inoculation.
Balancing that interest against civil liberties is an issue that will have to soon be dealt with.
Obviously, no one should be compelled by the government to get a vaccine.
But that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be consequences for going unvaccinated.
Just as schools require vaccinations against measles and other childhood diseases, it is not beyond possibility that employers seeking to keep their workplaces safe will condition employment on vaccinations. Will they have that right?
Some are suggesting vaccination cards be issued to identify those who’ve be inoculated. Will we allow those cards to be used by stores, restaurants, arenas and other public venues to decide who gets in and who doesn’t? Currently, we condition entry to most public establishments on wearing a mask. Will proof of vaccinations also be required?
Some people will have health, religious and other legitimate reasons for skipping the vaccine.
But many others are passing on the protection out of fear, superstition or stubbornness. Conspiracy theories abound. What penalties, if any, will they face for saying “no thanks?”
This issue is coming up in a hurry, and demands answers now.
My preference is to let Darwinism work.
Once the vaccines are widely available, those who choose not to protect themselves should be on their own. All government lockdowns and other mandates that infringe on civil liberties should end.
Those who want to take their chances should be free to do so and suffer the consequences, whether it’s the risk to their lives or the denial of full access to society. If the vaccinations actually work as promised, everyone else will have little to fear.
We’ve had enough of living under dictatorial conditions. This virus has enabled unprecedented intrusions on personal freedoms and a terrifying growth of government power over our lives.
The vaccine is the exit door from that repressive environment. Those who choose not to walk through it should be left to fend for themselves.