Somebody forgot to tell the Trump and Biden campaigns the election is over in Michigan.
Trump is down by nearly 8 percentage points to Biden here, according to the latest Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll. That wouldn’t be an insurmountable deficit, if there were three months left until Election Day.
But it’s just five days until the final ballots are cast, and despite heavy spending and an ongoing blitz of visits by the candidates and their top surrogates, the margin hasn’t moved in Michigan. It’s been stuck in the 7% to 9% range for months.
And yet both Trump and Biden are fighting as if the race were a dead heat. Both were in the state over the past week. Vice President Mike Pence visited Wednesday. Trump will be in Waterford Township Friday. Biden is coming back Saturday with his former boss Barack Obama, and running mate Kamala Harris will be here Sunday.
Both campaigns are accelerating their campaign spending. Biden has already spent more than $35 million in Michigan. Trump is pushing hard to match him.
The president just put up another $2 million into television advertising, and made a $100,000 statewide radio buy.
In contrast, the Trump campaign shifted the heavy lifting in Florida to the Republican National Committee.
Michigan is a key state, but Florida is an absolute necessity for a Republican to win the White House.
The assumption is that Trump believes Florida is in the bag, despite a polling average that gives him just a half-percent lead.
Likewise, Republicans feel Michigan is still winnable, even if there’s little obvious evidence to suggest that.
GOP insiders say the party’s internal polls paint a slightly better picture for the president here; they’re running two to three percentage points tighter, moving them closer to the margin of error.
And they’re seeing stronger than expected absentee ballot returns from Republican voters.
The Trump camp believes Trump’s Michigan surge is still to come.
The GOP has placed most of its bets on winning the get-out-the-vote battle on Election Day.
While mail-in balloting will surpass record levels in Michigan this year, the Republicans expect up to 60% of the vote will be cast in-person on Tuesday.
They’ve been working all year on the ground game, blanketing the state with telephone calls, emails, text messages and personal outreach.
It’s a highly targeted and sophisticated strategy to get Trump voters to the polls in a variety of ways. Republicans believe they have an Election Day GOTV advantage because Democrats focused their resources on driving mail-in voting.
Those close to the campaign acknowledge it is a narrow path for Trump in Michigan.
They are fighting for roughly 6% of the vote that is still undecided. Even in their own polls, they have to capture nearly every one of those fence-sitters to carry the state.
But they believe Trump has another Michigan Hail Mary play in him. And as long as Republicans think that, Biden, who’s become a student of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat, won’t let down on defense.
Michigan will be a fight to the very finish.