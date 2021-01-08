I was asked in an interview recently who I thought would control the Republican Party in the post-Trump era.
The answer seemed crystal clear: Donald Trump.
It seems even more so now, having watched the spectacle that unfolded in Washington Wednesday.
The president’s rally confirmed there won’t be a post-Trump era for Republicans anytime soon. The outgoing president has no intention of letting go of his hold on the GOP, and the party has little desire or ability to pry itself from his grip.
Republican House members and senators who engaged in the desperate and reckless challenge to the Electoral College vote that was to make Joe Biden president understood that Donald Trump is not going quietly back to his business empire. They were so afraid of incurring his wrath they sacrificed their dignity to stay in his good graces.
He’s going to have hold of the Republican Party for a long while yet, and as long as he does the GOP will have little hope of broadening its base or changing its course. It may as well rename itself the Trump Party.
He’ll be a force in the 2022 midterms, when 19 Senate seats now held by Republicans will be up for grabs. Incumbents and hopefuls will have to pay him tribute, whether they like it or not.
And don’t take down those Trump signs just yet, folks. From the noises he was making at the rally, Trump expects to be the party’s presidential nominee again in 2024. He’ll move from the White House to the campaign trail on Jan. 20, continuing to hold the rallies he loves so well.
He’s dropped hints that he may start his own television network, or join one, to challenge Fox News for conservative viewers and keep himself constantly in the conversation.
Typically, defeated presidents slink to the shadows for a stretch of time to nurse their humiliation. But Trump suffers from no such hit to his pride; he’s convinced he won the election, but was cheated of his victory by massive fraud. Nearly 40% of Republicans agree.
Trump has a hold on his party that is unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed. He was right about one thing in his bizarre Wednesday speech: “There’s never been a movement like this, ever.”
A post-election POLITICO/Morning Consult survey found 53% percent of Republicans would vote for Donald Trump if he sought the presidency in 2024, making him the frontrunner at the moment. And 76% of party members expect him to run.
There’s no one who can force Trump to the sidelines. The Never Trumpers have been stripped of all of their influence within the GOP, and those who’ve dared challenge him have been brutalized.
Trump’s rally speech was filled with threats to fellow Republicans who refused to participate in his desperate ploy to hang onto office. “If they don’t do the right thing, we should never forget what they did.”
In the warm-up, his two idiot sons warned GOP defectors they’ll face primary challenges for not standing with their dad.
Those aren’t idle threats. The MAGA army still fiercely believes Trump is its only voice, and won’t transfer that allegiance. The ill-named Save America rally demonstrated they are as angry and as fervent as they were when they elected Trump in 2016. Perhaps more so, having swallowed the president’s delusional claim that the election was “stolen from you, from me, from the country.”
Even should a Dump Trump movement emerge, it would not be unlike Trump to mount a third party bid, à la Teddy Roosevelt, that kills Republican chances altogether in 2024.
The fervor of his followers has always been Trump’s capital. Defeat has not dimmed their adoration.
He exploited that devotion to shape the Republican Party into his image, and it would not be in his nature to simply fade away. The party will continue to look and sound like Donald Trump for a long time to come.