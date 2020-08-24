CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Nobody expects a pivot from Donald Trump when he appears before the Republican National Convention this week.
Even if the president were capable of temperance and restraint, it’s too late. America can’t un-see or un-hear what it’s seen and heard over the past four years.
Former first lady Michelle Obama nailed it when she said during the Democratic convention, “It is what it is.” Donald Trump is who he is. For his intensely loyal base, who he is is just perfect.
“I love the man more than I did in 2016,” says Lena Epstein, who chaired Trump’s Michigan campaign four years ago. “It’s a dangerous world, and he’s got it under control. He’s keeping us safe.”
The Trump base never deserts him, no matter how intense the outrage against his presidency. Even in the darkest moments of his tenure his approval rating has hovered in the mid-40% range, providing little incentive for him to radically rework his image, as many have urged.
“With Trump, there’s always the question of looking presidential,” says Saul Anuzis, former Michigan GOP chairman and a political strategist. “Part of the reason people like him is that he is not the Washington establishment, he’s not a nice Mitt Romney-type guy. He flips the tables over, and that appeals to a lot of traditional conservatives.”
There’s not enough of them, though, to reelect Trump on their own. He’ll have to hang on to the independents who supported him in 2016, when how Trump would govern was still an open question.
After, four years, we have the answer. A lot of people really like it, and a lot of people really hate it. Their minds won’t change.
The struggle is convincing a narrow middle that, just like in 2016, Trump is better than the alternative.
“He has to draw the contrast between him and Joe Biden and remind undecided and swing voters that there is a choice,” Anuzis says. “When an election becomes a choice, even though I may not like you personally, my choice is between socialized medicine and private doctors, between higher taxes and lower taxes, between activist judges and rule-of-law judges.”
Republicans this week will be touting Trump’s record and the promises he’s kept, as listed by Epstein.
“He did what he told me he was going to do,” she says. “He strengthened the economy. He’s cut taxes. He’s building the wall. And he’s supported Israel.”
And they’ll attempt to deflect attention from his vulnerabilities, most notably the handling of the COVID-19 crisis by building on the narrative that Biden is controlled by the Democratic Party’s extreme left.
They’ll play to fears that Biden is frail, his mind is slipping, and if he can’t finish his term, the White House will be occupied by Sen. Kamala Harris, a genuine progressive who will lead the nation to socialism.
Expect convention speakers to remind voters of Biden’s retreat on Second Amendment rights, the Democratic Party’s failure to address the street riots in cities across America, and the nominee’s promise to raise taxes on the majority of Americans.
Anuzis sees movement in the polls in Trump’s favor on those issues, particularly among a key constituency.
“His problem is with soccer moms, women independent voters,” he says. “But look at gun ownership over the last 90 days. Even liberal women are saying they’ve got to have a gun to protect their family. Once it becomes a family issue it’s no longer a partisan issue.”
Republicans can also benefit from the tepid enthusiasm for Biden. For nearly 60 percent of his voters, he could be anybody, so long as he’s not Trump.
Republicans can’t just tear down Biden; they have to sell Trump.
“He’s got to make the economy the central argument for the fall,” says David Dulio, political science chairman at Oakland University. “We’re seeing signs it may be improving faster than people thought.”
Trump also must find a better message on COVID-19. His erratic response to the pandemic has allowed Democrats to dump the entire responsibility in his lap, despite the bungling of many Democratic governors. At their convention, Democrats flat out blamed him for the deaths of more than 170,000 Americans.
Trump must demonstrate he can provide steady leadership to contain the virus and manage the recovery. He won’t get there by bringing to the Republican convention his stock vaudeville act. He needs to play for votes, not for laughs.
“Tone and temperament,” says Dulio. “A lot of folks who didn’t like his personality in 2016 voted for him anyway. Many of them jumped ship in 2018 — that was true in Oakland County. He has to bring disciplined messaging to restore confidence in his leadership.”
Discipline is not in Trump’s skill set. As I said at the start, don’t expect a big pivot. But he has to at least strive for a measure of maturity.
And he must articulate a specific vision of what he hopes to accomplish over the next four years. There were lots of assurances from Democrats last week that Biden has a plan for this, that and the other thingut few details.
For Trump, “more of the same” is not a good sales pitch.
This is another election in which there are lots of reasons to vote against both candidates.
Trump has to give them a few more reasons to vote for him.