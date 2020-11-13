What’s happening in America is not a coup, it’s not a hijacking of the election, nor is it a threat to our democracy or the Constitution.
It’s what we can expect as long as the nation remains evenly divided politically, and partisanship is so extreme we believe the survival of the Republic rests with one party or the other controlling power.
More than $14 billion was spent on campaigns in 2020. That’s more than the General Fund of Michigan. With passions high and that much money on the craps table, it’s no wonder accepting defeat is difficult.
I don’t doubt that President Donald Trump has been defeated. I also think it’s possible there may have been some shenanigans in the election.
Not enough, though, to change the overall results and give Trump the victory.
Trump and the Republicans should accept that reality and concede defeat. But I understand why they won’t.
First, in most states this was a new vote-by-mail system, rushed into place because of COVID-19 and poorly vetted. Rules were changed without going through the normal legislative channels. That breeds suspicion.
Trump backers also have spent four years watching a crusade to deny a duly-elected president his right to govern. The Senate hearings this week shed new light on Operation Crossfire, the Obama Justice Department’s attempt to undermine Trump even before he took office.
Now, Democrats are bemoaning the lack of a gracious transfer of power and urging Republicans to accept the election outcome when they never really accepted Trump’s victory in 2016.
The most ardent Trump supporters will remain convinced they were cheated regardless of the evidence presented.
Yet it’s still vital to do the deliberate work to convince them.
“With the various court cases and canvassing boards, a lot of these issues are going to be aired,” says Chris Thomas, Michigan’s retired and respected longtime director of elections. “There will be resolution. It will be pointed out why they are baseless.”
Thomas, who advised the city of Detroit this election cycle, says most of the fraud claims stem from a lack of understanding of the way votes are counted.
His belief is not enough votes will change to erase Biden’s advantage (150,000) in Michigan, noting a recount of 40% of the ballots in 2016 produced just 102 additional votes for Hillary Clinton.
Still, if recounts and lawsuits are what it takes to establish the legitimacy of the election, then it’s worth the time. We have until the Dec. 14 Electoral College voting deadline to settle the disputes. And it may help restore trust in our democracy’s keystone institution.
“The best way is to ask the questions and for those of us who were administrators to answer the questions and demonstrate why they’re either true or untrue,” Thomas says.
“At some point there comes a mass of information pointed in the same direction.”
That direction is likely toward the exit sign for Donald Trump.
Who knows what it will take for the president to voluntarily leave the White House on Jan. 20? But without a popular base of support for an illegitimate claim to the presidency, he can’t stay.