I’d have thought it would be something of a trick to eat ketchup with a fork. I can tell you that within conscious memory, I’ve never tried such a thing, nor have I ever had the impulse to do so. But today I watched my not-quite 2-year-old granddaughter do just that. She was surprisingly efficient and successful.
Her mom had dribbled ketchup onto her plate so she could dip pieces of a hamburger into it. But she liked the tomato-based sauce better on its own. The molecules of ketchup clung to each other, with almost no drippage, as she raised her fork to her mouth over and over. And she was actually getting substantial mouthfuls. I watched, fascinated. It was as if because she had faith that it wouldn’t spill, it didn’t.
Of course, watching her is an absolute pleasure. Seeing her face reflect whatever she’s thinking, and then watching her act on that thought, is a whole lesson in the power and desirability of being direct.
Most people who attain excellence in any field say that a key to success, besides sheer repetition, practice and being too stubborn to quit, is focus. The more a person who’s practicing a skill is able to focus their attention on the task at hand, the better they’re able to work smart, not hard. That’s true whether the desired expertise is pitching a baseball, playing a guitar, dribbling a basketball down the court, baking a cherry pie from scratch, or using a stick to knock a puck down a sheet of ice with some degree of accuracy while simultaneously keeping your balance and traveling top speed on that same sheet of ice, balanced upon a couple of razor-sharp blades attached to black boots. Experts agree that being able to focus one’s attention on a desired goal is a good thing.
We are all probably born with the ability to directly focus on what we want and go after it, although there is wondrous variety in human beings and thank goodness we don’t all have the same talents, identical abilities, or duplicate desires and aspirations.
After we were born with the admirable ability to focus and gain our objective, many of us were trained not to try to get what we want. Not exactly in so many words, and not necessarily with that intent. But if we wanted something, it may have been hinted that what we wanted wasn’t realistic, or fair, or considerate to others.
Lawrence Block, a writer with a gift of humor, wrote once that when he was growing up in the thirties and forties, he wasn’t supposed to expect to get anything he wanted. In fact, Block said, it was better not to want anything.
In such cases, and Lawrence Block is not alone, we either have to become the kind of adolescents that parents dread — who either throw such directives out the window or slash and crash everything in sight — or we learn to temper our desires and goals. We learn to compromise, so that we get part of what we want while someone else gets part of what they want. We learn the art of building consensus, so that we find solutions that everyone is happy with. Sometimes we’re told that we shouldn’t think we’re better than anyone else, and life is tough. What may be implied is that we don’t get what we want very often.
We learn to want what we have, which is a good skill to have. We learn to be grateful for small things, which is an admirable goal for life, as well as one of the simplest and best techniques we can adopt for living a happy life.
In fact, keeping a gratitude journal, even if it’s only a few sentences or a short list of things that made us happy today, as well as being a tool for happiness, can be an exercise in discovering and then working toward getting what we want. If I write down that a trellis full of blooming morning glories or climbing red roses is something I’m grateful for, then that item on my list may help me identify that what I love, and maybe what I want more of, is visual beauty.
If I don’t have the earth space or the desire to tend flowers, I might find a way to bring a vase of fresh flowers into my house every so often. Thus, I’m finding out what I want, and also getting it.
As conventional wisdom of today tells us, focusing on something and achieving or acquiring it, is satisfying, and it’s a good thing.
We can all use a little of that direct action that a 2-year-old takes.