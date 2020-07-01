The strangeness of 2020 continues.
This year Fourth of July in Ludington will be different without a Ludington Jaycees Freedom Festival parade and fireworks.
I’ve always enjoyed the hubbub and excitement that accompany our local celebration.
It’s a local tradition tied tightly to an American one that is a highlight of summer.
The parade with a mix of organizations, businesses, politicians, cars, trucks, gymnasts, veterans, a military color guard, police cars, fire trucks, music and more speaks to the diversity of interests working together — even if competing with one another at times — that makes our community and nation. For a day, together we celebrate our being one as citizens of the community and of the United States.
The fireworks are pure enjoyment. They also demonstrate we can gather in a large crowd for a time without much trouble. That’s healthy.
Together we celebrate that which unites us: we are Americans.
Democrats and Republicans, rural and urban, young and old, worker and business owner, resident and visitor, we rub elbows on the parade line, or gather at mini-parties along the parade route. Having walked the route for several years as part of the Rotary Club of Ludington’s Briefcase Brigade, and several times at least before that photographing and writing about it for the Ludington Daily News, I’ve seen first-hand the joy the parade delivers. The kids might enjoy the candy, but the parade itself has served as psychological candy sweetening the lives of thousands of people for an afternoon.
Once the Scottville Clown Band has marched by drawing the parade to a close, smiling people return to gatherings, the beach or home before gathering anew for the fireworks.
The lack of a parade and fireworks this year removes a major milepost of summer. While some find the activities an inconvenience, thousands more find the parade and fireworks add something positive to life in our small town, on the western shore of Michigan in the north central Great Lakes region of the United States.
Many other communities have their own celebrations, some of which will go forward. I think the city council got this right. There’s no way for effective social distancing with so many people crowded along a parade route or at prime fireworks viewing posts.
Whatever your feelings about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, governing bodies should err on the side of caution with a virus that has proven to spread easily especially where people are crowded together. Though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made missteps in leading Michigan’s response to the pandemic and many disliked (to say the least) her orders, Michigan’s cases have declined to the point where we can, with care, enjoy summer here while other states that took less stringent actions, now face new closures.
This year’s unique Fourth of July still proves a chance to reflect on the role of government in our lives and on our responsibilities as citizens to be involved in governing ourselves.
Ultimately, government isn’t something done to us; government is something we do to ourselves.
Our nation is founded on principles of self-government, free elections, citizen participation and representation selected based on one-citizen-one-vote.
Ideals and reality can differ. Money, special interests and politicians and political parties that too often place their own party’s political power before the nation’s well-being distort our founding ideals in ugly ways.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned election spending controls on corporations and dark money sources reduces the voice of ordinary citizens in elections.
Politicians often say a campaign donation from a special interest doesn’t influence how they vote. No one, other than the politician, really believes that.
But I digress.
Elections matter. Government matters. Your participation in the process also matters.
Each of us are a thread of the fabric of the nation. Want more justice for all? Want to safeguard Constitutional rights? Want more services or less services? Want a stronger Congress, Legislature or executive branch or a more limited one?
You have a voice through your vote. It can be amplified by participating in the process in other ways, too.
This Fourth of July holiday weekend, lacking our beloved parade and fireworks in Ludington, perhaps pause to consider what you can do to for your nation that will make it stronger and better.
Then start doing it.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July, even if it is different.