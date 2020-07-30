Here is an email as received.
It deals with a legitimate issue, but unfortunately is filled with significant lies. It was from Brady Political Action Committee and sent at 8:54 p.m., Sunday, June 28:
“Last night, tragedy struck at a peaceful protest in Louisville, Kentucky, over the police murdur (sic) of Breonna Taylor. Someone opened fire on the crowd as innocent protesters ran for cover. At least one person was shot and killed. Please sign our petition to pass real gun safety laws >>We don’t have to live like this. America is the only developed country where anyone can buy any weapon they want, legally, with no background check. Click here to pass gun safety laws and stop the bloodshed. We have to do something. Thank you.
- Brady PAC”
Lie No. 1: They refer to the shooting death of Ms. Taylor as a “police murder.” The word murder, not “murdur” as they misspell it, denotes an intentional, illegal taking of life. It is actually reported that Ms Taylor was accidentally shot in a warranted raid of a drug house. The law officers mistakenly went to the wrong house.
Lie No. 2: They say “anyone” can buy any weapon they want. Truth: The Gun Control Act (GCA), makes it unlawful for certain categories of persons to ship, transport, receive or possess firearms or ammunition, to include any person:
• convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year; who is a fugitive from justice; who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance (as defined in the Controlled Substances Act); who has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution; who is an illegal alien; who has been discharged from the Armed Forces under dishonorable conditions; who has renounced his or her U.S. citizenship; who is subject to a court order restraining the person from harassing, stalking or threatening an intimate partner or child of the intimate partner; or who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
The law also makes it is “unlawful for any person under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year to ship, transport, or receive firearms or ammunition.”
Handguns have more restrictions to ownership. State laws offer varying further restrictions.
Lie No. 4: “Buy any weapon they want, legally.” Truth: According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, explaining what weapons are regulated under the National Firearms Act, those firearms are:
• A shotgun having a barrel or barrels of less than 18 inches in length;
• A weapon made from a shotgun if such weapon as modified has an overall length of less than 26 inches or a barrel or barrels of less than 18 inches in length;
• A rifle having a barrel or barrels of less than 16 inches in length;
• A weapon made from a rifle if such weapon as modified has an overall length of less than 26 inches or a barrel or barrels of less than 16 inches in length;
• Any other weapon, as defined in subsection (e);
• A machinegun;
• Any silencer (as defined in the United States Code); and
• A destructive device.
Lie No.4: “Legally with no background check”
Truth: According to “The Trace,” an Internet-based publication that reports on guns and gun violence that has been referenced by other media outlets such as The New Yorker, the New York Daily News and the Chicago Sun-Times, an article published in July 2015 on background checks states that in the United States, anybody who wants to buy a gun from a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL) is subject to a background check.
According to the FBI’s website, the Brady Act of 1993 established a national instant criminal background check system for federal firearms licensees to contact by telephone, or other electronic means, for information to be supplied immediately on whether the transfer of a firearm would be in violation of federal or state law.
The Brady Act is a public record and is available from many sources, including the Internet at www.atf.gov.
(It appears the Brady campaign forgot about the act they supported)
They close with a plea for donations to help elect their chosen candidates. When checking their address at BRADY PAC, 918 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, I found it is shared by other businesses: Capitol Compliance Associates, Inc. and Committee For the Liberation of Iraq — 918 Pennsylvania Ave.
Also at the same address is American Possibilities Nevada PAC.
It appears they hire out their campaigning and fund raising.
Should we support or vote for politicians that are so untruthful?