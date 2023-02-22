Playoff time is finally here for the girls basketball teams.
The closest districts to Mason County this post-season are over in Manistee, Hart and Walkerville. That takes in most of the area’s schools, and Ludington hits U.S. 10 to head to Reed City for play.
Going into Thursday night, Ludington’s girls take a No. 1 seed to go with a 15-6 overall record with them. The Orioles are the champions of the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division. Ludington gets the Reed City-Cadillac winner, and the Vikings and Orioles were scheduled for a preview Wednesday night before the snows came.
Big Rapids, although the No. 2 seed, have the better record at 19-2, and the Cardinals are the Central State Activities Association champions. Big Rapids also is gathering votes in the Associated Press poll, but not quite in the top 10. The Cardinals’ two losses are to Grand Rapids Covnenant Christian and Pewamo-Westphalia.
Lurking for the district winner is another AP honorable mention, Standish-Sterling. The Panthers are the top seed in their district, own an 18-3 record overall and are 5-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference. The Panthers would likely seek a rematch against Ludington from last year’s regional semifinal in Big Rapids.
Hart hosts a Division 3 district that includes five teams that call the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division home. The host Pirates are the top seed and sport an 18-3 record and the league championship.
Mason County Central (14-5), the No. 2 seed, gets the only school not in the WMC, White Cloud (8-12, 4-7 CSAA). In the first match-up this year, the Spartans won by 16 in Scottville.
The winner could face anyone from Grandville Calvin Christian (15-6), Wyoming Potter’s House (16-6) or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (10-11).
Just like the district in Hart, the Division 4 district in Walkerville features six schools of which five hail from the Western Michigan D League. The other school is McBain Northern Michigan Christian (8-10). The Comets are the second seed and will play either Pentwater or Walkerville.
The other side features Manistee Catholic — playing a major game tonight in Manistee — with the Sabers facing the winner of Mason County Eastern and Baldwin.
The winner will likely see No. 1-ranked Maple City Glen Lake. The Lakers are the favorite in the Frankfort district.
The Division 3 district in Manistee is one with six schools representing five different conferences and an independent, Grand Traverse Academy. The Chippewas and Mustangs square of on Monday night.
The heavyweight in the district is Traverse City St. Francis, 18-2 and 12-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference. The Gladiators are also ranked No. 8 in the AP Division 3 poll.
The winner of the district gets a very tough district at Sanford Meridian. Every team has at least 13 victories and it includes No. 7 Hemlock and No. 8 Sanford Meridian. Yikes.
Then again, keep an eye out this time of year. You just never know where the Cinderella story will come from.
Mark the calendar
With the girls tournament getting underway next week, that leaves the wrap to the boys regular season to watch.
And, if the schedule holds for tonight, there are two big-time rivalries that will tip, and one is critical in the WMC Rivers championship race. Hart hosts Mason County Central in a league game. If the Pirates get the victory, they sew up the league championship.
Central needs the victory and some help later if the Spartans hope to have a share of the league title.
The other major rivalry game takes Ludington to Manistee for a game. The Chippewas showed signs every so often, but given Ludington’s big-time performance against Mason County Central on Tuesday night, the Orioles are the clear favorite.
• Pentwater at Mason County Eastern boys, Tuesday. It is a make-up from Wednesday night’s postponed match-up. The game pits the Falcons’ sensational sophomores against Clay Shoup and the Cardinals.
In the spotlight
Ludington’s David Shillinger surpassed the 1,000-point plateau this winter. The junior, given the pace that he scores at, could be in line to surpass the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mike Larsen.
Larsen, in his career that concluded more than 50 years ago, finished with 1,336 points. He very well could have an outside shot at the county’s all-time leading scorer, Mason County Eastern’s Steve Griswold with 1,701 points.
And just to put things in perspective, the highest-scoring player for either boys or girls is Ludington’s Mandy Stowe with 2,160 points.
Another player that very well could challenge some of those marks is Eastern’s Clay Shoup. Shoup, a junior, is just six points away from 1,000 points for his career. He has 504 points this season with a week and a half left in the regular season. Shoup will trying to surpass Griswold, too.