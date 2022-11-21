I suppose you’ve heard about Artemis. Not art amiss, which has to do with stolen paintings. To the ancient Greeks, Artemis was a goddess, and like a lot of people, she had a very complex job description. It included nature, childbirth, wildlife, the Moon, the hunt, sudden death, animals, virginity, young women and archery.
And now some engineering and science types have named one of their programs after her. The Artemis program plans on people going to the moon, living there, perhaps hunting lunar wildlife and possibly sudden death. So the name applies rather well to the program.
Artemis is a robotic and human Moon exploration program led by U.S.’ NASA with three major partner agencies: European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Canadian Space Agency. Wikipedia has a lot to say about it, if you want more serious details.
At any rate, just recently the launch of Artemis 1 finally came off successfully. A great, huge rocket launched from Cape Kennedy, and roared off to go to the moon and at least parts of it will come back, although some will become space junk. The rocket dropped small satellites here and there to study things along the flight path.
The Artemis 1 rocket was powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. The result of those things being burned is only water. The old moon rocket, Saturn 5, was powered with liquid oxygen and kerosene, which added tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
On Nov. 18, “Science Friday,” a National Public Radio program, told all sorts of things about the Artemis program. Boldly going where not many have gone before, they discussed the program, which has a goal of eventually getting people to Mars. Wikipedia also gives some discussion of this.
Realize that all of this experimentation toward fantastic goals isn’t just boys with their toys. The space program, from day one on, has developed huge amounts of useful technology which can make our lives better.
Stories about rocket history are many, and I believe quite a few are true. They illustrate the great advances that have happened over the years. Hitler contributed to rocket science by supporting/encouraging/forcing scientists to develop new weapons systems, some of which worked. At the end of the war, these scientists had two choices: Leave Germany and go with the Russians, or with the Americans. The choices these people made determined the character of the U.S. or Russian rocket development. Someone once asked one of these Germans what originally inspired them, and he gave credit to “the American, Dr. Robert Goddard,” the man who developed liquid fueled rockets. In the U.S., his efforts were not considered useful, so weren’t given support. However, the Germans recognized a breakthrough and improved on it.
Like most new products, rockets were very unreliable in the beginning. In the 1950s there was competition between the U.S. and Russia to put a satellite into orbit. The Navy had a rocket called the Vanguard which would fire up, lift off the launch pad and blow up. Then the Russians orbited a satellite called Sputnik, and we lost face. So immediately the U.S. let their German scientists put together a couple of military rockets, one called Atlas, and soon we in the U.S. also launched a satellite, this one named Explorer. So we were back in the rocket race, but had lost our arrogant self-image as the world’s rocket science leader. We should have lost it earlier, so that we’d concentrate on the job, not the glory.
The first moon landings got the enthusiastic approval of the public, but in those days there was nothing to compare with them for getting attention. Now there are video games and a general public acceptance of and belief in impossible fantasies. Get ready for a video fantasy about Artemis, Rocket Goddess. If we want to be a world leader in anything it should be civilization, getting along with each other. People are overcrowding the earth, so are looking at the moon and Mars for overflow settlements. Is that practical?
Think about it.