“Within this vale, Of toil and sin, Your head grows bald, But not your chin. Burma Shave”
In the 1950s, part of the joy of driving around the country was in reading Burma Shave messages. They were on small signs in rows along the roadside, and usually had a message that gently advertised the product, shaving cream. They were fun, a challenge to read as one drove by at highway speeds. Some promoted things like highway safety: “Spring is sprung, The grass is riz, Where last year’s, Reckless drivers is. Burma Shave.”
We kids would try to read them on the way to Caberfae Ski Area during winter weekends. The signs were a challenge to read, and we kids memorized them without realizing it.
“Substitutes, Are like a girdle, They find some jobs, They just can’t hurdle, Burma Shave.”
All these years later, I still have some stuck in my mind, and if you can find any people of my vintage, they’ll probably have a few sign series they can quote. Were we brainwashed?
Hitler is often credited with saying that social change happens best if you start by brainwashing the youth. Maybe someone else said it first, but the message is clear, and has been used by quite a few dictators over the years. Usually, the goal is not to benefit upcoming generations, but to empower yourself. The truth of your message doesn’t matter; if you can make it sound a little bit reasonable, then those who are easily convinced will be ready to believe the next message, which will likely be more extreme. And the youth are often easily convinced. Hitler’s messages gradually led up to “Deutschland uber alles,” or Germany above all. The nation, right or wrong.
I don’t, by any means, intend to imply that brainwashing kids is a bad thing. It’s just got to have goals that are socially acceptable. Don’t litter. Drive carefully. Don’t drink and drive. Eat healthful foods. Bubble gum can splat all over your face.
Generally speaking, our education system is the greatest bulwark against tyranny that we have. Part of its power comes from the similarity of its purpose throughout our country. Although at times, the educational message varies, such as when Kansas outlawed the teaching of evolution, generally, schools teach concepts that are valuable for the students and our society. Smoking is a health hazard. Look both ways before crossing streets. Tie your shoes.
When we visited Germany, we noticed that there were frequent TV shows that gave a lot of attention to the damages that Hitler caused. When we asked our friends there why all these negative messages were being broadcast, they replied that Germans must never forget what happened, how it happened, how it was horrible for them and for the world and that they should never let it happen again.
What are we teaching our youth nowadays? Last year, the early grades in school taught the basics: reading, some science and some math. Depending on aptitude, various students were able to absorb the messages better than others, but to a great degree, most people came out of our schools with an ability to function quite well in our society. Not all were college bound, and some were able to comprehend and appreciate calculus or a foreign language. Others developed musical ability, or an appreciation of how government works. Often these groups had some difficulty understanding each other, but at the basic level, and most of the time, they did rather well. Our education system succeeded in its most important function: getting our people to understand each other.
However, we are now seeing a major change in our country. Led by the political system, social fairness is being forgotten. Politicians are running under ideas of “me first” and “fight the competition.” The idea of national unity has been replaced by party unity. In some science fiction stories, that situation is resolved when an alien race comes to conquer Earth, and humankind unites to meet the threat.
Currently, I don’t see much effort to promote national or world unity, and no alien armies are stopping by.
As Walt Kelly said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”