There have been days in the early fall when the morning was clear and crisp. No wind was blowing, and the lake was smooth as a sheet of glass. The water was cooling off, and as it did, it became more clear, so a kid in the bow of a canoe could make out details on the sandy bottom several feet down, and see sticks, fish, clams and other things of interest.
Early fall is a perfect time to be out paddling along slowly and quietly; trying to sneak up on any animals that live on the bottom, or to perhaps see a pair of sunglasses that someone lost during the summer.
Looking for animals and for lost stuff is adventure. Finding anything is a great reward.
The other side of the lake is uninhabited, with small bayous and forest all along the shore. The stillness in these places makes a canoe the ideal way to get around and to see what the natural world is up to.
Fantasy can take over at times; a friend in elementary school told stories of people finding helmets left by Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s, so I was looking for helmets everywhere. There was never any record of the Spanish explorers coming to Michigan at that time, let alone leaving their armor for me to find 400 years later, but I was always open to the possibility. Regardless, I felt there was no possibility of finding any such treasure in the schoolyard.
School started, and we kids had to attend. Going to school in the early morning, the old Ford drove along beside the lake in places. The still water and uninhabited areas beckoned, calling to the soul of a little kid. Here and there was a pond or a sheltered harbor, still and silent, with fish hovering under stumps or lily pads, and a few ducks and muskrats going about their business, not noticing me watching them.
If I could only be there in a canoe. I wouldn’t let the paddle bump the gunwale, the sound would scare the animals, and they’d disappear. There’s a small island, and last spring some baby raccoons lived there. There’s a beaver lodge, and if you’re extra quiet, you can drift up toward it and listen to the chirping and talking going on inside. How can school compete with that?
But school had started for the year….
Every now and then one hears of people trying to make school last all year long, with only a few short breaks. They argue that we’re no longer an agrarian society, and therefore children are no longer needed during the summer to help on the farm. They claim that the children forget too much of their schooling during the summer, and have to be re-taught things each fall when school restarts. That argument implies that things learned over the summer are of little or no value, that learning happens only in schools.
The world around us shapes us. We wonder how animals survive extreme weather, and how do they eat? Do they have dens or nests in hollow logs? We could also wonder what our lives would be like without schooling. Could we survive in this world that depends on education?
As we are driven toward school, I look at the lake, trying to make up a complaint about my lack of freedom. I could say if we don’t have freedom, we lose the ability to dream, and to create original solutions to challenges. But such complaints don’t honor the necessary balances in life. So I go to school, and I have a good time there. The spirit of school is nothing like that of the silent lake, so anyone raised with both worlds just might become well-rounded, although it may take a lifetime to appreciate the fact.
People don’t have much choice of their surroundings. They can travel to see other parts of the world; they can choose different places to live. But they’re pretty much like chipmunks, who dig their burrows, gather their food, and wait to see what the world does to them.
The lucky ones find a beautiful lake.