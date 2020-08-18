I once met a microburst, a violent downdraft that spreads out when it hits the earth. Microbursts often blow down huge trees and destroy property.
There are boats, and then there are memorable boats. Cannonball was a memorable E-scow, a class with a name that’s nowhere near as glorious as the boat.
The E, as it is known, is 28 feet long, and about 7 feet wide. I bought Cannonball, a 1937 used boat when I was in high school, and sailed it on Hamlin Lake, which is about three miles long and a mile wide. Just the right size lake for an E.
Lake Michigan’s waves get too big for such a boat; the lightly-built hull, shaped like a surfboard, often goes faster than the waves. It can slide down one wave and bury itself in the wave ahead.
On smaller lakes, there isn’t room enough to get the enjoyment that a fast boat offers. E-scows can be found on larger lakes like Crystal or Torch, and on a few smaller ones like Spring Lake.
If there is a disadvantage to an E, it is its size and complexity. To race such a boat, a good crew is needed, a few people who make time for the sport, who work well as a team, who are interested in the fine points of racing under sail, and who don’t mind being considered living ballast.
But sailing isn’t only about racing. There are the lovely evenings when the boat just “ghosts” along at a couple of miles per hour, with quiet sounds coming from ripples along the hull.
When the wind is stronger, the boat becomes lively, driven by the power from the sails. At such times, skillful skippers have pulled water skiers behind. You have to know what you’re doing when you sail such a boat; it’s a bit like a high-powered racing car in that a person can overdo it on speed and power, and wipe out. Where that is dangerous in a car, it’s usually just a wet experience in a scow.
But near disasters have happened. One year, during spring break, Eric, who had sailed with me in the intercollegiate racing circuit, and his girlfriend Barbara, came to Ludington to visit. We launched Cannonball, and on a blustery, cloudy afternoon, the three of us went for a ride.
We’d tack (zigzag) upwind to the south end of the lake, then turn around and reach (go mostly downwind) back to the north. For Cannonball, the reach was the fastest sailing angle relative to the wind, and we had some good, exciting rides back toward the harbor, after which we’d tack upwind again for another reach back down.
On our last ride of the day, we’d just started reaching downwind, when Eric called, “Holy cow! Look back there!” Behind us was a curtain of flying spray about 20 feet high, coming straight for us. We were headed home, but the spray monster was much faster. It caught up and slammed into us.
Eric said later that it felt like someone popping the clutch on a Corvette. The boat leaped ahead, the mast flexed unbelievably, but didn’t break, the sails didn’t blow out, and we were off like a scared cat. Fortunately, we were headed toward the harbor, but it was hidden among stumps and swamp.
It became a situation of write off the boat or injure the people; we’d have to abandon boat. When we got to the shallows, I hollered to jump, and went over the stern into the lake. Eric turned to go, but Barbara just sat there. Eric put an arm around her and rolled the two of them into the lake.
Within seconds, Cannonball slammed over a large log, the mast flew off, and it all stopped in the swamp. Everything got very quiet.
Within a minute, two cars came speeding out to the harbor, looking to help, I guess. All they saw was three cold, wet people wading ashore, and a boat in the swamp. No disaster; they left.
Later, someone asked Barbara why she didn’t jump. She replied that nobody had told her where to jump.
Near disasters teach lessons. Respect the weather.