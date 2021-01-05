The region that is now Peru was inhabited 14,000 years ago by hunters and gatherers. Starting around 3500 BCE, communities that developed agriculture, irrigation, technology and monumental construction appeared, along with complex socio-political hierarchies that created the oldest civilization in the Americas.
In November 1509, at approximately age 34, Francisco Pizarro sailed from Spain to the New World on an expedition to the Gulf of Urabá, in present-day Columbia. He then accompanied the explorer Balboa in his crossing of the Isthmus of Panama, where they became the first Europeans to reach the Pacific Ocean.
Pizarro and his brothers (Gonzalo, Juan and Hernando) were attracted by rumors of a rich and fabulous Inca kingdom in South America. They left the then-impoverished Spanish state of Extremadura, to seek fame and fortune.
In 1529, Francisco Pizarro obtained permission from the Spanish monarchy to conquer the land they called Peru. When he arrived there in 1532, he found it vastly different from when he had been there just five years before. He learned that smallpox and a civil war between two princes, Atahualpa and Huascar, who were brothers, was decimating the Inca civilization’s empire. The Spanish took advantage of these weaknesses.
Tour guides in Peru will tell you that the 168 Spaniards and some native followers conquered the country thanks to smallpox, and that Pizarro managed to inflame the already nasty local politics that caused the civil war, pitting one brother’s followers against the other’s. The weakened country was ripe for takeover, and the European philosophy of Take All You Can Get worked very well.
Scholars estimate that at this time, the population of the Inca Empire was more than 16 million.
European states sponsored looting, pillaging and conquering. Does this sound at all familiar?
History is written by the victors. The Spanish considered themselves liberators, bringing their governmental style, their diseases and their religion to the “savages,” who had been doing just fine for thousands of years.
The Roman general, Julius Caesar, conquered much of Gaul, (present day Europe) thanks to superior organization and technology; and spies who told him of the weaknesses of his opponents. With these disadvantages, the tribes in that region were no match for the Roman army, and Caesar sent back slaves and treasure, plus regular reports of his successes, all of which made him popular with the citizens of Rome. Nobody, except maybe the conquered tribes, seemed to be bothered much.
It’s likely that this sort of thing has happened many times in the history of the world. Find a weaker nation and conquer it. It probably needs improvement, after all. And how do you tell what nations are weak and past their prime? One quick rule of thumb that historians have used is that such nations build walls to protect themselves from the outsiders. They have gone from being conquerors to being defensive.
This evolution may be typical of humans, too. Some young people, who believe that they have nothing to lose, rule their peers by becoming bullies. Sometimes they meet stronger bullies, and either are defeated, or join the conqueror. As they age, though, they gather possessions, and gradually realize they have to defend what they own. Offense changes to defense, but they still have a combative mentality.
Ideally, as further aging takes place, both in societies and individuals, a realization develops that by negotiating, the destructive combative stages can be minimized, with more positive results overall. It takes a long time for a society to realize this, and many individuals never do. Think of the pro-and anti-gun groups, for example.
America is still a young nation in some ways, and we’re proud of our military being the world’s most powerful. But there are consequences of having that power. Before 1940, a war couldn’t eliminate life on earth. After nuclear weapons were developed, war, or a mistake, can do that. Kind of like a guy who sinks the ship because he doesn’t like the food, so everybody drowns.
By some measures, America is on the edge of maturity. We’re building walls and denying access to foreigners. We call our weapons “defensive”.
With time, maturity may occur and negotiation could replace war. Pizarro wouldn’t want that.