Whenever we walk the in the park or on the beach, we bring plastic grocery bags. As we go along, we pick up stuff that people have thrown out, and in a mile’s walk, we usually fill one or two of the bags.
Being a do-gooder and cleaning up the beach isn’t as much fun as is being a beachcomber looking for treasure, like I did in the early 1950s, when things were different. It was legal to drive our old Jeep on the beach, and when Dad proposed an “expedition,” it was a guarantee of a good time for kids. We’d explore where old logging roads went through the woods, trying to find the ruts left from the turn of the century operations. Locating old routes felt like genuine exploration to us, and it often took several expeditions to find a road’s entire path from where the trees had grown to where logs had been rolled into a river or lake, and then floated to a sawmill. The clues we followed were occasional ruts packed into the ground, or perhaps a road cut, where a path had been dug through a sandy ridge to give access to the next valley. We sometimes thought about how hard it must have been for the loggers, using horses to move heavy pine logs out of the woods. In contrast, the Jeep made our expeditions easy, and Mom usually packed a picnic lunch, because any proper expedition needs food.
Some of the old roads led to Lake Michigan, and the beach. We’d stop to swim, or eat the picnic lunch. Mostly, Dad would drive along at about 3 mph, and we kids would run ahead to search for treasures. The success of each beach expedition was measured by how many fishnet floats were found, those cylindrical aluminum or wooden devices about six inches long that had been lashed to the top edge of fishing nets, but sometimes came off and washed ashore. Whoever found the most “fish floats” gloated for a while, then looked for other interesting stuff. Short attention span.
There was rarely anything plastic, most of that came later. We would spend the whole day strolling along, collecting junk which the Jeep would carry home for us. Prizes were things like wooden hatch covers that had fallen from some freighter likely carrying iron ore or dolomite.
Sometimes there were parts of target drones, small (about 10 feet long) radio-controlled airplanes that gunners would shoot down at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center near Waukegan, Illinois. We found cork life jackets, which must have been extremely uncomfortable to wear. Sometimes we found parts of wooden ships, probably from the lumbering era.
The things we didn’t come across were other people; for several years, we had the miles of beach to ourselves.
Eventually progress came to the beach. Dune buggies were developed, and their drivers found joy in roaring along the shore and through the dunes. The treasures on the beach changed, too.
By 1959, aerosol cans showed up, and when parents weren’t around, kids discovered that cans containing bug spray, if placed just right in a fire, would sometimes explode in a dramatic fireball. I don’t know why none of us was ever damaged.
Nowadays, cars are not permitted on the beach. The litter has changed mostly to plastic stuff, like mylar balloons, water bottles, cigar tips, broken toys and personal products. Now, we try to clean the beach, so we pick up everything, both disgusting and interesting stuff.
All of us create trash. The U.S. population has doubled since 1950, so has trash. Single use, throwaway plastics are everywhere, so some end up on the beach. Volunteer groups organize cleanups of shorelines, roadsides and other areas. Last year, AFFEW, our local environmental group, arranged for 36,000 pounds of trash to be collected at a cost of $17,000, in an annual event that disposes of it properly. Several industries and governmental bodies have helped with the cost.
In Spain, many roadsides glitter with broken glass; near Cairo, Egypt, litter simply blows into the desert.
It’s hard to appreciate things until they’re gone. A clean, healthy country is worth working for.